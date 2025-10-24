QuantumScape Ships B1 Battery Cell Samples

QuantumScape Corporation, a developer of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, has begun shipping B1 samples of its QSE-5 cell. The company reached this milestone during the third quarter of 2025, achieving one of the company’s key goals for the year.

These samples are the most advanced QS cells to date and feature separators produced using the company’s groundbreaking Cobra process. By combining the high-performance QSE-5 design with more efficient production processes, these cells represent a major step toward high-volume commercial production of QS technology for electric vehicles and other applications.

Cobra-based QSE-5 cells are featured in QS’s first vehicle program with the VW Group, the Ducati V21L motorcycle. The Ducati program is designed as a real-world demonstration of the no-compromise performance profile of QS solid-state battery technology.

This cell shipment milestone reflects QS’s commitment to executing on its roadmap and advancing next-generation battery technology. In a further step toward bringing QS technology to scale and achieving automotive-grade reliability, the company is installing a highly automated cell production pilot line, the Eagle Line, at its headquarters in San Jose, California.

“We are proud to announce the start of deliveries of these QSE-5 samples,” said Dr. Luca Fasoli, Chief Operating Officer of QS. “We are working together with our partners to bring our groundbreaking solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to market as quickly as possible. This announcement is another critical step toward achieving our goal of revolutionizing energy storage.”