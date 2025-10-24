News

QuantumScape Ships B1 Battery Cell Samples

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on QuantumScape Ships B1 Battery Cell Samples

SAN JOSEQuantumScape Corporation, a developer of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, has begun shipping B1 samples of its QSE-5 cell. The company reached this milestone during the third quarter of 2025, achieving one of the company’s key goals for the year.

These samples are the most advanced QS cells to date and feature separators produced using the company’s groundbreaking Cobra process. By combining the high-performance QSE-5 design with more efficient production processes, these cells represent a major step toward high-volume commercial production of QS technology for electric vehicles and other applications.

Cobra-based QSE-5 cells are featured in QS’s first vehicle program with the VW Group, the Ducati V21L motorcycle. The Ducati program is designed as a real-world demonstration of the no-compromise performance profile of QS solid-state battery technology.

This cell shipment milestone reflects QS’s commitment to executing on its roadmap and advancing next-generation battery technology. In a further step toward bringing QS technology to scale and achieving automotive-grade reliability, the company is installing a highly automated cell production pilot line, the Eagle Line, at its headquarters in San Jose, California.

“We are proud to announce the start of deliveries of these QSE-5 samples,” said Dr. Luca Fasoli, Chief Operating Officer of QS. “We are working together with our partners to bring our groundbreaking solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to market as quickly as possible. This announcement is another critical step toward achieving our goal of revolutionizing energy storage.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Lyten Scores $200 Million Investment

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE & LUXEMBOURG — Lyten, a supermaterial applications company and leader in lithium-sulfur batteries, has secured more than $200 million in additional equity investment. This brings total investment to date in Lyten to more than $625 million. The additional investment is provided primarily from current investors. Lyten intends to accelerate its acquisition strategy and […]
News

Stripe Acquires BPOS, Reports Terminal Payment Volume Up 6 Times

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Stripe, which helps businesses process payments online, has entered into an agreement to acquire Hong Kong-based BBPOS, one of Stripe’s earliest and closest Terminal manufacturing partners. Last year alone, BBPOS and Stripe collaborated on three new card readers, including the first Stripe-designed piece of hardware, Stripe Reader. By bringing hardware development in-house, […]
News Travel

CalTrain Launches Fully Electric Service From San Francisco to San Jose

Posted on Author Editor

Caltrain has launched a new electrified schedule, bringing the 160-year-old San Francisco-San Jose rail corridor from diesel power to electric. Caltrain is currently running 100% renewable, zero-emission service from San Francisco to San Jose for the first time. The new high-performance, state-of-the-art electric trains offer a better experience for Caltrain riders. Caltrain service is now faster and […]