McDonald’s Launches $5 Meal to Fight Inflation

McDonald’s is looking to help your dollar go further with more deals and even more ways to save. The nation’s largest hamburger chain is now offering a $5 meal for a limited time along with free fries with a $1 purchase on the McDonald’s app.

“We heard our fans loud and clear – they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “Value has always been part of our DNA. We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our drive thru or place an order through our app.”

To kick off the summer, McDonald’s is introducing the highly anticipated $5 Meal Deal, available now for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. The meal features:

  • Your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich
  • Small fries
  • 4 piece Chicken McNuggets
  • Small soft drink

Prices may vary by region and restaurant.

