Bank of America to Reduce Overdraft Fees

Bank of America announced significant changes to its overdraft services, including plans to eliminate non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees beginning in February, and to reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10 beginning in May. The company will also eliminate the transfer fee associated with its Balance Connect for overdraft protection service in May. These and earlier changes over the last decade, together with industry-leading solutions that can help consumer clients avoid overdraft fees – such as the no overdraft fee SafeBalance account and Balance Assist – will lead to overdraft fee revenues being reduced by 97% from 2009 levels.

Bank of America is one of the nation’s largest banks with 4,200 branch locations and 17,000 ATM machines.

“Over the last decade, we have made significant changes to our overdraft services and solutions, reducing clients’ reliance on overdraft, and providing resources to help clients manage their deposit accounts and overall finances responsibly,” said Holly O’Neill, President of Retail Banking, Bank of America. “Throughout the process we have engaged our National Community Advisory Council (NCAC) for their guidance and feedback on our changes. These latest steps will further support our clients and empower them to create long-term financial wellness.”

Progress toward reducing overdraft fees

Since 2010, Bank of America has taken many steps to empower its consumer and small business clients to bank with greater confidence and reduce overdraft usage. The company leads the industry in helping clients avoid overdrafts and, in doing so, has significantly reduced the vast majority of fees related to overdraft. Key milestones along this journey have included:

2010 – Eliminated overdraft fees for consumer clients when using debit cards at the point of sale

2011 – Introduced courtesy low balance alerts

2014 – Launched the SafeBalance “no overdraft fee” account

2017 – Eliminated the extended overdrawn balance charge

2020 – Created Balance Assist, a low-cost solution to manage short-term liquidity needs

2021 – Launched Balance Connect for overdraft protection, letting clients link to up to five accounts to avoid overdrafts

Feb 2022 – Will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees

– Will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees Feb 2022 – Will remove ability for clients to overdraw their accounts at the ATM

– Will remove ability for clients to overdraw their accounts at the ATM May 2022 – Will reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10

– Will reduce overdraft fees from to May 2022 – Will eliminate Balance Connect for overdraft protection transfer fee (formerly $12 )

“We remain committed to taking actions that will further bring down overdraft fees in the future and continue to empower clients to drive positive changes to behavior pertaining to overdraft,” added O’Neill.