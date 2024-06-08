San Jose Police Need Help Identifying 3 Cannabis Robbery Suspects

On February 14, 2024, at approximately 4:25 AM, San José Police Department Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and attempted homicide at a cannabis dispensary located in the 3500 block of Charter Park Drive. When Officers arrived, they discovered that three unknown suspects forced their way into the business and took various products, while a fourth suspect stayed outside. The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle when they were confronted by onsite security personnel. The suspect driver pointed a handgun at security personnel and fired one round in their direction. All four suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle and proceeded to fire at least one additional round.

Detectives from the San José Police Department Robbery Unit took over the investigation and identified one of the suspects. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his residence located in the city of San Francisco.

On May 28, 2024, during the execution of the search warrant, Detectives seized a loaded stolen handgun, magazines for a different firearm, extra ammunition and several vehicle license plates, some of which were reported stolen. The suspect was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for armed robbery and attempted homicide.

The San José Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the other three suspects. The suspects are described as adult males in their twenties, between 5’5″ to 5’8″ in height.