Uber Introduces Uber One Membership

Uber, the leading ride-sharing service and the second-largest food delivery service, has introduced a membership program called Uber One.
Priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, customers can get discounts on both rides and food delivery.
The program is similar in price to Dashpass on Doordash except Uber is offering discounts on both ride and deliveries.
Uber One will include the following benefits:
- Member pricing guaranteed: 5% off eligible rides and orders on food, grocery, alcohol and more
- Priority service: Top-rated drivers on rides, as well as the Uber One Promise on eligible deliveries, which gives you $5 in Uber Cash if our Latest Arrival estimate (shown after an order is placed) is wrong
- Unlimited $0 Delivery Fee: $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders over $15 and grocery orders over $30
- Exclusive access to perks: Premium member support, special offers and promotions, and invite-only experiences