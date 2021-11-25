Uber Introduces Uber One Membership

Uber, the leading ride-sharing service and the second-largest food delivery service, has introduced a membership program called Uber One.

Priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, customers can get discounts on both rides and food delivery.

The program is similar in price to Dashpass on Doordash except Uber is offering discounts on both ride and deliveries.

Uber One will include the following benefits: