Planet Launches Two Pelican Satellites

SAN FRANCISCO — Planet Labs announced that its high-resolution, AI-enabled Pelican-3 and Pelican-4 satellites were successfully launched to orbit on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Planet team has successfully made contact with Pelican-3 and Pelican-4 and started the commissioning processes for these satellites.

Joining Pelican-1 and Pelican-2, Pelican-3 and Pelican-4 are the latest additions to Planet’s fleet of next-generation tasking satellites. Planet plans to launch additional Pelicans this year.

As Gen 1 Pelican satellites, Pelican-3 and Pelican-4 are built to provide up to 40 cm class resolution imagery across 6 multispectral bands optimized for cross-sensor analysis. Through Planet’s partnership with NVIDIA, these Pelicans are equipped with NVIDIA Jetson AI platforms to enable rapid on-orbit computing and the swift delivery of insights to customers.

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery.