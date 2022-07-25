News

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure at Berkeley Fraternity

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

A man was arrested last week for indecent exposure and masturbating at a Berkeley fraternity house.

On July 19th at 6:18 pm, Berkeley police officers responded to a Collegiate Greek system residence on the 2400 block of Piedmont Avenue on a report of a suspect who was masturbating outside the residence.  When officers arrived, they found the suspect on the front patio with pants down, genitals exposed and masturbating.  After speaking with several witnesses, officers learned that the suspect had previously entered the Collegiate Greek system residence through an open door—where he was confronted by several residents.  The suspect then walked outside—where he removed his pants and began masturbating.

When officers searched the suspect and his belongings, they found a quantity of methamphetamine as well as drug and sex paraphernalia.

On July 21st, the Alameda District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with PC 314(1)—indecent exposure and PC 148.9(a)—providing false information to a police officer, and several other criminal enhancements.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Stripe Acquires BPOS, Reports Terminal Payment Volume Up 6 Times

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Stripe, which helps businesses process payments online, has entered into an agreement to acquire Hong Kong-based BBPOS, one of Stripe’s earliest and closest Terminal manufacturing partners. Last year alone, BBPOS and Stripe collaborated on three new card readers, including the first Stripe-designed piece of hardware, Stripe Reader. By bringing hardware development in-house, […]
News

Wilson Sonsini Law Firm to Help Automate S-1 Filing

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Powerhouse law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, has partnered with Workiva Inc. —which simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide—to automate one of the most arduous tasks facing companies going public: generating the registration statement, also known as “SEC Form S-1,” or simply “S-1.” Wilson Sonsini has advised more U.S. […]
News

Chase Launches Credit Card With Instacart

Posted on Author Editor

Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, announced an expansion of their existing partnership to make Chase the exclusive issuer of Instacart’s first credit card later this year. As a part of this partnership, Mastercard will become the exclusive payments network for the […]