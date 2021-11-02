Healthpeak Properties to Build Vantage Campus for Life Sciences

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has unveiled the initial phase of its Vantage campus for life sciences in South San Francisco following strong leasing activity and demand at The Shore at Sierra Point and Nexus on Grand.

The project (rendering above) is expected to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2021 with an anticipated completion in the second half of 2023.

Located on the corner of Forbes Boulevard and Allerton Avenue in the heart of South San Francisco, the initial phase of Vantage will consist of two purpose-built life science buildings totaling approximately 343,000 square feet, in addition to a high-end 30,000 square foot amenity center complemented with ample outdoor meeting and community space. The campus also offers tenants direct access to the recently completed Rails to Trail pathway, which provides a pedestrian connection to downtown South San Francisco’s restaurant and retail corridor, as well as the Caltrain station, which is undergoing a multi-year renovation.