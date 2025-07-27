News Venture Capital

Cascade Space Reels In $5.9 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Cascade Space, a platform for end-to-end communication system design, test, and operation, has raised $5.9 million in seed funding. The round included participation from Nova Threshold, Undeterred Capital, Y Combinator, Night Capital, Olive Capital, Valkyrie Ventures, Karman Ventures, Palm Drive Capital, Garage Capital, TRAC, Aurelia Foundry, Hawktail, MGV.VC, Pioneer Fund, Liquid 2 Ventures, and others.

The funding will accelerate the development of the Cascade Portal, a platform for satellite communication system design. Cascade recently released the spacelink Python library open-source. This library contains functions for communication system analysis that is used in the Cascade Portal implementation.

“Our mission at Cascade Space is to provide tools and infrastructure for spacecraft communication system design, test, and operations that will allow our customers to ship faster with the highest levels of mission assurance,” said Jacob Portukalian, co-founder and CEO of Cascade. “Communication system design, test, and operation is a major bottleneck for space companies, especially those going to lunar and deep space. We have a team of veteran space engineers from SpaceX and Astra and we are stoked to be building the end-to-end platform to accelerate space exploration.”

