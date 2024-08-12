News

Visa Sees Big Boost in Tourism in France During Olympics

SAN FRANCISCOAs the Olympic Games Paris 2024 ended with the Closing Ceremony Sunday, credit card company Visa issued data revealing the positive impact of the Games on tourism and spending in France. Not only did Paris attract 42% more Visa cardholders in the first week of the Olympic Games than in the same period in 2023, but other cities hosting Olympic sports also saw significant increases in visitors and spending, especially among fans who attended the competitions.

Visa was the Official Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paris cementing its leadership as global destination 

  • 42% increase in the number of Visa cardholders who traveled to Paris during the first week of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
  • Other Paris 2024 host cities benefited from the Olympic Games, with Lille seeing a 188% increase in visitors, Saint-Etienne 150%, and Marseille 48%
  • Visa cardholders from the US are largest share of visitors from any country with a 72% year-on-year growth, followed by Latin America (+62%) and Asia Pacific (+57%)
  • In Europe, fans from the UK (+53%) and Germany (+53%) showed a strong interest in attending the Games
  • Parisians didn’t flee the city as previously expected. Number of Parisians traveling overseas remained consistent with the previous year, with a minor uptick (from 4% to 5%) in Parisians traveling outside of Paris during the Olympic Games

Top Spending Patterns

  • Visa cardholders spent more in Paris than in the previous year, with the UK leading the year-on-year growth with a 42% increase in their spending, followed by Latin America (+34%) and US (+32%)
  • Visa cardholders who attended Games competitions spent 24% more than those who did not, with 39% of European fans (excluding France) spending more
  • The most significant year-on-year increase in spending levels in Paris was seen in theatres & museums +205%, restaurants +67%, food and grocery +54%, retail goods +53%, fast food restaurants 53%

Charlotte Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Visa Europe, said : “Our data shows a significant boost for the Parisian economy from hosting the Games. Paris has consistently been the most visited city in the world, but I’m sure that the amazing experience of being in the city for the Games or watching the events at the many iconic venues from far will draw many more visitors in the years to come. As a proud partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa has enabled seamless and secure payments for the visitors who came to Paris, and we’re delighted to have played our part in making this Olympic Games a truly unforgettable experience.”

