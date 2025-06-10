49ers Sell Stake to Three Venture Capitalists

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have announced an investment in the football team by three local Bay Area families – the Deeter family, led by Byron and Allison Deeter; the Griffith family, led by Calla and Will Griffith; and the Khosla family, led by Neal and Vinod Khosla. Together, the new owner partners are acquiring a non-controlling, minority interest in the Club, which will fuel the continued growth of the 49ers organization and new opportunities. The deal was approved by the NFL at the League meeting on May 20.
Jed York and the York family retain majority control of the team.
The new partners comes at a high-profile time for the 49ers organization. In addition to preparing for the upcoming 49ers football season, their home at Levi’s Stadium will host both Super Bowl LX and six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026 – making Levi’s Stadium the only venue in history to host both mega-events in a single calendar year.
“I’d like to welcome the Deeter, Griffith, and Khosla families to the San Francisco 49ers,” said Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers. “Together with my family and our partners, we are deeply committed to investing in the future of this organization, enhancing the fan experience, and supporting the region we’re proud to call home.”
Byron Deeter is a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, where he invests in Cloud, AI, Frontier Technology, and the Business of Sports. Byron and his wife Alli serve on the board of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation. Both graduated from UC Berkeley, where Byron lettered in rugby and they met on their first day on campus.
“The 49ers’ winning culture embodies the heart of the Bay, and we’re proud to partner with Jed and this world-class organization,” said Byron Deeter on behalf of the Deeter family. “As lifelong fans with deep roots in the Bay, we cherish memories from feeling the roar of Candlestick during ‘The Catch III’ to experiencing the stunned silence of a road upset at snowy Lambeau. We’re grateful and excited to join the 49ers family.”
Will Griffith is a partner at ICONIQ, a global investment firm. He graduated with a B.A. from Dartmouth, where he played football for a three-time Ivy League championship team under the late Buddy Teevans, and earned an MBA from Stanford GSB.
“Joining the 49ers is the realization of a lifelong dream first sparked by the greatness of Roger Craig, Tom Rathman, Ronnie Lott, Joe Montana, Dwight Clark, Harris Barton, Jerry Rice, Steve Young and Bill Walsh,” said Will Griffith on behalf of the Griffith family. “The 49ers are one of the most iconic sports and business brands in the world, and we are thrilled to be joining the team. Under the leadership of Jed and the York-DeBartolo family, the 49ers have built a winning legacy, standard of excellence, and incredible business franchise that we look forward to being a part of for years to come. Let’s GO!!”
Neal Khosla is the CEO and founder of Curai, an artificial intelligence-enabled primary care company. He has been published in Sports Business Journal and brings his background consulting for professional teams on sports analytics. Neal earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from Stanford. Vinod Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and current managing director of Khosla Ventures. Vinod earned an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, followed by a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon and an MBA from Stanford GSB.
“My father and I have been season ticket holders for 30 years, going to games at The Stick starting when I was a child through the last 11 years at Levi’s® Stadium,” said Neal Khosla on behalf of the Khosla family. “For us, becoming members of the 49ers family is a dream come true and we’re honored to be a part of the team’s future success and continued impact on the Bay Area community.”