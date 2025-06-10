49ers Sell Stake to Three Venture Capitalists

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have announced an investment in the football team by three local Bay Area families – the Deeter family, led by Byron and Allison Deeter; the Griffith family, led by Calla and Will Griffith; and the Khosla family, led by Neal and Vinod Khosla. Together, the new owner partners are acquiring a non-controlling, minority interest in the Club, which will fuel the continued growth of the 49ers organization and new opportunities. The deal was approved by the NFL at the League meeting on May 20. Jed York and the York family retain majority control of the team.

The new partners comes at a high-profile time for the 49ers organization. In addition to preparing for the upcoming 49ers football season, their home at Levi’s Stadium will host both Super Bowl LX and six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026 – making Levi’s Stadium the only venue in history to host both mega-events in a single calendar year.

“I’d like to welcome the Deeter, Griffith, and Khosla families to the San Francisco 49ers,” said Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers. “Together with my family and our partners, we are deeply committed to investing in the future of this organization, enhancing the fan experience, and supporting the region we’re proud to call home.”

Byron Deeter is a partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, where he invests in Cloud, AI, Frontier Technology, and the Business of Sports. Byron and his wife Alli serve on the board of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation. Both graduated from UC Berkeley, where Byron lettered in rugby and they met on their first day on campus.