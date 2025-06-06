Plus to Go Public With Churchill Capital SPAC

SANTA CLARA and NEW YORK — Plus Automation, a Physical AI company commercializing AI-based virtual driver software for autonomous trucks, and Churchill Capital Corp IX (Nasdaq: CCIX) (“Churchill IX”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as PlusAI.

Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of Churchill IX, said, “Physical AI will be transformative across industries, and Churchill IX is excited to give public investors access to a leading company in the sector primed for AI-driven innovation. After evaluating many opportunities, we knew Plus was the right partner. Trucking is the backbone of the global economy but the industry faces a persistent driver shortage that autonomous trucking has the potential to solve. Broad adoption depends on confidence in vehicle performance and safety and Plus stands out with its advanced virtual driver platform and a customer-centric commercialization model led by OEM partners. With a software-focused, capital-efficient model, Plus is well positioned to scale and we’re excited to partner with their talented team to support the company’s next phase of growth.”

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016 by technology entrepreneurs with deep expertise in engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Plus set out to develop a leading virtual driver system. As an early adopter of the Autonomous Vehicle 2.0 paradigm, the company has pioneered a more efficient development approach—replacing hand-coded software with AI models to enable scalable, adaptive autonomy for physical applications.

Plus has deployed autonomous driving technology across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, which has been used for more than five million miles of driving. These real-world operations have generated a proprietary dataset that fuels Plus’s technology development. Leveraging this data and advanced generative AI models, Plus has built a generalizable “driving intelligence” platform using auto-labeling, model distillation, and highly optimized in-vehicle neural networks.

Plus’s self-driving system, SuperDrive, features a robust, three-layer redundancy architecture and is purpose-built to autonomously operate heavy commercial trucks. In April 2025, Plus achieved a key driver-out safety validation milestone with SuperDrive. Plus is currently conducting public road testing in Texas and Sweden with additional customer fleet trials scheduled for fall of 2025.

OEM-Led Commercialization Strategy

Plus’s go-to-market strategy is centered on deep integration with leading global commercial vehicle makers—TRATON GROUP, Hyundai, and IVECO—who we expect to factory-build, validate, deliver, and support autonomous trucks powered by Plus’s virtual driver. This OEM-led model enables scalable deployment through trusted manufacturing and service channels, providing fleet operators with a seamless path to autonomy.

Supporting this model are strategic collaborations with key industry players such as DSV, Bosch, NVIDIA, and others, who are working alongside Plus and its OEM partners to accelerate the rollout of autonomous capabilities to commercial fleets.

Plus is targeting the commercial launch of SuperDrive-enabled, factory-built autonomous trucks in 2027, beginning in the United States and then expanding into Europe. Plus maintains operations in California, Texas, and Germany to support commercialization and deployment.

David Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Plus, said: “Since founding Plus in 2016, we have made significant progress in building advanced AI technology to enable safe and scalable autonomous trucking. From applying learnings from early deployments to forging trusted OEM partnerships, we believe that we are well positioned to deploy a leading virtual driver and deliver it to market through factory-built trucks supported by global vehicle manufacturers. Our long-term vision is to empower fleet operators to run global freight networks with autonomous vehicles that improve safety, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs. We believe the industry is at a critical inflection point, driven by breakthroughs in AI, supportive regulatory momentum, and ecosystem readiness. I’m incredibly proud of the team’s accomplishments to date and confident that, in partnership with Churchill IX, we can accelerate our mission and create significant value for shareholders by scaling with disciplined execution. This transaction provides access to capital and strategic support that will help us advance our product roadmap, execute our development and commercialization strategy, and deliver a transformative logistics solution to one of the world’s largest and most essential industries.”