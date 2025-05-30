Fremont to Hold Burger and Brewfest Saturday

News

The Fremont Chamber of Commerce is holding the 2025 Fremont Burger & Brew Fest on Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 11 am to 5 pm.

The event will be held in Downtown Fremont at the Downtown Event Center Plaza and Capitol Ave. from Liberty St. to State St.

Tickets start at $45.

The Burger & Brew Fest was created to celebrate the variety of craft breweries in northern California.

The 9th event will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and will feature sampling from bay area breweries and distilleries, mouthwatering burgers and sliders, gourmet snack vendors, local business booths, art and craft vendors, and live entertainment, including The Burger Throwdown – a burger cooking competition.

