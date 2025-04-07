Rescale Secures $115 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — Rescale , a digital engineering platform built for the future of innovation and scientific discovery, has secred a $115 million Series D with participation from Applied Ventures, Atika Capital, Foxconn, Hanwha Asset Management Deeptech Venture Fund, Hitachi Ventures, NEC Orchestrating Future Fund, NVIDIA, Prosperity7, SineWave Ventures, Translink Capital, University of Michigan, and Y Combinator bringing total funding raised to over $260 million.

Rescale’s early investors include Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Paul Graham, and Peter Thiel. The company is on a mission to empower the world’s leading engineers and R&D teams with advanced computing, intelligent data management, and applied AI.

“Our future breakthroughs are limited not by imagination, but by the speed at which engineers and scientists can turn ideas into reality,” said Joris Poort, Rescale founder and CEO. “Today’s leading innovators face bottlenecks in limited compute, siloed data, and complexity of AI deployment. Rescale removes these barriers—empowering every engineer and scientist to accelerate discovery, scale impact, and shape the future faster.”

“Accelerated computing is the engine of the AI industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO. “With Rescale’s full-stack NVIDIA software and infrastructure, industries can push the boundaries of AI-driven modeling and simulation—advancing discovery, design, and engineering at an unprecedented pace.”

In response to greater demand for new innovative products, enterprises are increasing their investments in technologies that expedite time to market. High-performance computing has grown to a $50 billion market, product lifecycle data management a $30 billion market, and simulation software a $20 billion market. With the growing adoption of these solutions in the enterprise, teams are challenged to integrate the increasingly complex stack of software, hardware, and data systems into a unified control plane and user experience. Further, applied AI solutions are advancing rapidly, but most organizations lack a cohesive platform to embed these capabilities into the analysis, modeling, and simulation workflows for physics, chemistry, and biology. Rescale offers a comprehensive platform for integrating compute, data, and AI capabilities into a seamless experience, enabling organizations to focus on innovation and discovery.

Rescale is used by industry leaders advancing the frontier in aerospace, automotive, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, public sector, and semiconductors. The company’s hundreds of enterprise customers — which include Arm, General Motors Motorsports, Samsung, SLB, and the U.S. Department of Defense — spend over $1 billion annually in high-performance computing infrastructure to power their virtual product development and scientific discovery environments. Rescale supports a diverse array of mission-critical use cases, such as accelerating drug development through molecular analysis, optimizing aircraft aerodynamics and enhancing automotive safety through crash simulations. Rescale enables innovators and scientists to bring more advanced products to market with greater efficiency.

“Rescale’s high-performance compute software platform is helping industry-leading companies, including Applied Materials, accelerate innovation through the power of advanced computing and intelligent data,” said Dr. Om Nalamasu, CTO of Applied Materials and President of Applied Ventures. “We’ve experienced firsthand how Rescale’s software product suite can speed our AI physics simulation capabilities and catalyze adoption of our digital twin initiatives. We look forward to building on our successful collaboration with Rescale to empower our engineers and scientists.”

Rescale’s new funding will expedite growth of its comprehensive digital engineering platform for advanced computing, intelligent data, and applied AI. To support the increasing demand for its platform, Rescale is accelerating the delivery of its roadmap including: