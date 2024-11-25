DoorDash Signs Up New Grocery Chains

DoorDash has announced new partnerships with multiple local grocers across the United States. With the addition of these new partners – and just in time for the holiday season – consumers can now shop for all their daily essentials among the over 500,000+ products available from regional grocers on the DoorDash Marketplace.

The new partners joining DoorDash are:

Fresh Encounter : A regional supermarket chain that operates 50 stores under a variety of banners in Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky, including Great Scot, Community Markets, Sack n Save, Germantown Fresh Market, Remke Markets, Chief Supermarkets, and Needler’s Fresh Market. The new partnership with DoorDash marks Fresh Encounter’s first foray into third-party delivery.

Fruitful Yield : A family-owned health food store chain with 11 locations in the Chicagoland area.

Plum Market : A natural and organic grocer offering a curated selection of locally sourced, organic, and specialty items, as well as beverage and wellness essentials from 5 locations in Michigan and Florida.

Robért Fresh Market : A family-owned chain with 6 locations in the Greater New Orleans area.

Stew Leonard’s: Family-owned and operated farm-fresh food store specializing in high-quality meat, seafood, produce, made-from-scratch baked goods, and meal solutions, with eight locations across Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Since launching on-demand grocery delivery in 2020, DoorDash continues to bring new grocers to the platform so consumers can access even more local businesses online. In the past year, several of consumers’ favorite grocers joined DoorDash, including all Ahold Delhaize USA markets, Haggen, H Mart, La Michoacana, Rouses Markets, Save A Lot, Vallarta Supermarkets, all Wakefern Food Corp. markets, Wegmans, and more.

“It has been a monumental year for DoorDash’s grocery business with many beloved grocers – from the nation’s largest supermarket chains to neighborhood favorites – joining the platform,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “On-demand delivery continues to play an essential role in consumers’ daily routines as the percentage of consumers that shop across grocery on DoorDash has continued to grow significantly. We’re proud to partner with these beloved local grocers so consumers can enjoy the best of their neighborhoods – whether they’re ordering from their staple grocer or discovering a new favorite.”