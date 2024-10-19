Neuron7.Ai Lands $44 Million Series B

SAN JOSE — Neuron7.ai, a provider of Service Resolution Intelligence, has raised $44 million in Series B funding led by Smith Point Capital, the firm founded by former Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Battery Ventures joined the oversubscribed funding round, bringing the total capital raised to date to more than $63 million.

Neuron7 resolves issues in complex service environments. In the last 12 months, it has increased annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 300% while adding top-tier enterprise customers from the medical device, high-tech device, and industrial equipment industries.

The new funding will accelerate Neuron7’s product innovation and enterprise-focused go-to-market growth initiatives. These will enable the delivery of sophisticated AI-powered use cases to resolve issues in complex service environments and support deeper integration into a host of CRM applications, chat, and other service workflows.

“Neuron7 is redefining service with AI that delivers fast, accurate resolutions at Fortune 1000 companies. Our Smart Resolution Hub is the future of service, bringing together knowledge from data and people to power better decisions and faster resolutions at every point of the service continuum,” said Neuron7.ai CEO and Co-Founder Niken Patel. “We are grateful for our investors’ support and thrilled to welcome Smith Point and the expertise of enterprise software stalwarts like Keith Block to the Neuron7 business. Their extensive industry experience validates our approach and will help propel us forward as we continue to address the toughest challenges in service and support.”