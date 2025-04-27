TDK Ventures Launches $150 Million Fund 3

SAN JOSE — TDK Corporation’s corporate venture-capital subsidiary TDK Ventures, Inc. has launched Fund 3, a $150 million fund to invest in the next generation of iconic deeptech startups. Building on Fund 1, Fund 2 and Fund EX1, this milestone increases TDK Ventures’ total assets under management to $500 million, reinforcing its position as a global leader in early-stage impact investing. Fund 3 succeeds Fund 2 and will use the same strategy in targeting Seed to Series B early-stage startups. With TDK’s deep roots in advanced materials, sensor technologies, and power solutions, TDK Ventures brings technical depth to every investment. Through deep collaborations with TDK’s global R&D, manufacturing, and group companies, the firm offers startups a platform to scale faster with less risks.

Noboru Saito, President and CEO TDK Corporation, affirmed, “Currently, TDK is working on accelerating two cycles, contributing to the transformation of society based on the long-term vision ‘TDK Transformation’ and continuously transforming TDK itself, in order to contribute to the realization of a sustainable future. As the world races toward a more sustainable, connected, and intelligent future, TDK Ventures stands at the vanguard of this transformation. Their bold pursuit of breakthrough startups and world-changing technologies exemplifies TDK’s venture spirit. Fund 3 reflects our continued confidence in their ability to uncover what’s next and empower the innovators who will shape the world for generations to come—while also unlocking new pathways for TDK’s own growth, innovation, and long-term relevance in an ever-evolving technological landscape.”

Nicolas Sauvage, TDK Ventures President, commented, “At TDK Ventures, our mission is to catalyze iconic companies—visionaries shaping our future through deeptech innovation. With Fund 3, we doubled down on our commitment to uncover and support transformative startups poised to define new markets. More than capital, we bring deep operational collaboration and a unique ability to forge ‘equal win’ synergies between bold entrepreneurs and TDK Group companies. Fund 3 is not only a vehicle for investment—it’s a catalyst for TDK Transformation ambition, fueling both organic and inorganic growth across emerging megatrends that matter to society and the planet.”

TDK Ventures Fund 3 will deep dive into these strategic areas:

AI, Compute, Connectivity – including generative AI, future of data centers, next-generation computing and connectivity/photonics.

– including generative AI, future of data centers, next-generation computing and connectivity/photonics. Materials – including Next-generation materials, nanofabrication and materials circularity.

– including Next-generation materials, nanofabrication and materials circularity. Climate-Tech – including climate mitigation and adaption.

– including climate mitigation and adaption. Robotics, Manufacturing – including factories of the future, advanced robotics, industrial software/OS, and space and bio manufacturing.

– including factories of the future, advanced robotics, industrial software/OS, and space and bio manufacturing. Mobility, AgTech, Digital Economy – including electrification of mobility, agriculture and aquaculture, and emerging economy decarbonization.

TDK Ventures remains committed to fostering strong global collaborations across its ecosystem, engaging with top-tier VC partners, corporate innovators, and research institutions to drive knowledge exchange and strategic synergies. In addition, the firm continues to provide unparalleled operational and strategic support to its portfolio companies, earning in 2025 a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 88% – achieving a score greater than 80% five years in a row, reflecting the value it continuously delivers to entrepreneurs.