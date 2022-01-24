Apple News

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto to Star in Apple TV+ Show

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Apple TV+ has unveiled the teaser trailer and premiere date for “WeCrashed,” a new limited series from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” and starring Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. The limited series also stars Kyle Marvin, alongside America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle. “WeCrashed” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on March 18, 2022, followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 22.

The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

“WeCrashed” is created by Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated “Little America,” “Good Boys”) and Crevello (“The Long Dark”), who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners, and is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This is Us,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love”). Requa and Ficarra executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Udelv Unveils Self-Driving Delivery Vehicle

Posted on Author Editor

BURLINGAME — Udelv has unveiled what it calls the first cab-less autonomous electric delivery vehicle for multi-stop delivery at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The vehicle is called the Transporter and is driven by Mobileye technology. The multi-stop electric delivery vehicle features a proprietary, self-contained, hot swappable modular cargo pod called the […]
News

Venture Investment in Health Care Sets Record in 2021

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA – Venture investment in healthcare reached new heights in 2021, with more than $80 billion invested in biopharma, medical device, diagnostics/tools (dx/tools) and healthtech companies, according to Silicon Valley Bank’s annual Healthcare Investments and Exits Report. The more than 30% increase over 2020’s record is punctuated by a banner first half of the year. “Venture […]
Apple News

Apple Releases iOS 15 for iPhones

Posted on Author Editor

Apple has released iOS 15 now available as a free software update for users with iPhone 6s and later. iOS 15 introduces new ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone. FaceTime updates provide more natural video calls, Focus helps users reduce […]