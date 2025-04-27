Align Technology Launches Invisalign System With Mandibular Advancement

SAN JOSE & TEMPE, AZ — Align Technology, a global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign System of clear aligners, has announced commercial availability in the U.S and Canada of the Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks designed specifically to address Class II skeletal and dental correction by simultaneously advancing the mandible while aligning the teeth. This innovative solution is Align’s first clear aligner product with integrated solid occlusal blocks that deliver predictable mandibular advancement. Invisalign occlusal blocks provide durability, improve engagement, and enable vertical opening to offer earlier advancement of the mandible in cases like Class II deep bite to improve treatment efficiency.

The Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks (also referred to as MAOB) is the latest clinical innovation that expands Align’s Class II treatment portfolio for growing patients by offering practitioners a comprehensive solution for treating growing patients with Class II malocclusions caused by mandibular retrusion. Class II malocclusion is one of the most common orthodontic problems, characterized by a discrepancy in jaw alignment where the lower jaw (mandible) is positioned too far back relative to the upper jaw (maxilla) and represents approximately 30-45% of malocclusions globally. This condition can lead to functional, aesthetic, and other challenges for patients if left untreated.

The Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks is primarily intended for growing patients in the late mixed or early permanent dentition stages (ages 10-16), who are still experiencing growth. By leveraging the natural growth potential during pre-adolescence and adolescence, the Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks facilitates effective correction of Class II malocclusions, helping to improve occlusal relationships, enhance facial aesthetics, and provide long-term functional benefits, including:

Efficient treatment. Minimizes the need for multiple appliances to treat conditions including severe deep bite. Treats Class II malocclusions while simultaneously aligning the teeth in a single, efficient process. Invisalign occlusal blocks are solid with laser welding, which ensures structural rigidity and durability throughout the treatment, to minimize crushing. The solid occlusal blocks allow for vertical opening and enables the Mandibular Advancement (MA) phase to begin sooner for Class ll deep bite cases or Class II div 2 patients who many times would have needed a pre-MA phase. Some crossbite cases may still need pre-MA.

Elevated patient comfort (1) and compliance (2) . Made from patented SmartTrack™ material, which is predictable and more comfortable (1) . Studies show that patient discomfort with functional appliances affects patient compliance with the prescribed wear time and could lead to unsatisfactory outcomes (2) .

and compliance . Made from patented SmartTrack™ material, which is predictable and more comfortable . Studies show that patient discomfort with functional appliances affects patient compliance with the prescribed wear time and could lead to unsatisfactory outcomes . Predictable tooth movement. Attachments are allowed on the teeth under the blocks to facilitate leveling and other movement or to help prevent unwanted movements(3). By combining SmartTrack™ material, SmartForce™ features, and SmartStage™ technology, it also allows for more predictable tooth movement(1).

“I am proud to announce commercial availability of the Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks (MAOB) for the U.S. and Canada, our largest market for growing patients,” said Srini Kaza, Align Technology EVP, research and development. “This advancement is a direct response to the needs of orthodontic practices and underscores Align’s ongoing commitment to innovation in orthodontics that enhances clinical outcomes and patient experience. By integrating occlusal blocks into our mandibular advancement feature, we are providing doctors with a powerful new tool to effectively treat growing patients with Class II malocclusions—while maintaining the esthetic and comfort benefits of clear aligner therapy.”

“The Invisalign System with mandibular advancement featuring occlusal blocks reflects Align’s continued commitment to expanding the capabilities of the Invisalign System, enabling doctors to treat a wider range of malocclusions with precision and efficiency, and helps to continue to advance clear aligners as the standard of care in digital orthodontics,” said Sreelakshmi Kolli, Align Technology EVP, chief product and digital officer. “This latest innovation demonstrates our significant investment in delivering digital orthodontic solutions to growing patients that empower doctors to achieve predictable outcomes while enhancing the patient experience.”