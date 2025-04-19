United to Add 20% More Flights at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO — United Airlines plans to add 20 percent more flight capacity out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) this year as part of its long-term strategy to re-establish SFO as a global gateway. United is now larger in SFO than it was pre-pandemic, with capacity up six percent since 2019, and 20 percent versus last year.

United flies to 111 cities around the world from San Francisco and will offer approximately 300 daily flights this summer – the most since 2019 and more than any other airline in the Bay Area. The airline has added 11 new international destinations and nine new domestic destinations from SFO in the last four years, including reinstated service to New Orleans, Kansas City, Detroit, and St. Louis, as well as new flights to San Jose, Costa Rica and Panama City, Panama starting this next month.

“We’re winning more and more Bay Area customers because of our investments in the product, the experience and the places we fly,” said United CEO Scott Kirby, who discussed the airline’s strategy at an event today where United also showcased several aircraft, including a new Boeing 787-9, Airbus A321neo, and an Archer Midnight eVTOL. “Our growth in SFO is a direct result of United’s ambitious network strategy, which has set us apart from the competition and cemented our status as the world’s largest airline.”

A $2.6 billion airport construction project is underway, part of which is to modernize and expand Terminal 3 at SFO, paving the way for continued United growth in the future. United is also one of the Bay Area’s largest employers, with more than 13,000 local team members. The airline hired more than 1,600 airport operations employees last year alone and plans to add 1,200 more in 2025.

“San Francisco’s economy is on the rise, and tourism is critical to our comeback. Our city is a global destination – United’s expansion shows that people want to be here,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie. “These new flights will provide jobs for residents and make it easier for visitors to come here so they can experience everything that makes San Francisco the place to be.”

United’s Global Gateway

United’s hub in San Francisco is the leading global gateway from the West Coast, with the airline adding more direct flights to Asia, Europe, and Latin America in the last several years.

SFO is United’s fastest growing hub to Latin America, with new routes to Belize and Monterrey, Mexico added in 2024, and new flights to San Jose, Costa Rica and Panama City starting in May. The new routes bring United to nine destinations in Latin America served from SFO, the most of any carrier. In addition to the new routes, United is adding more flights to existing destinations this summer, including additional daily flights to Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta.

United is the only U.S. airline to serve Europe from SFO, with a peak schedule of 11 daily flights to eight destinations. Seasonal service to Barcelona launched last year and returns for an extended season this summer, building upon new service to Rome and a seasonal third daily flight to London Heathrow added in 2022.

SFO also has a more than 40-year history as the airline’s gateway across the Pacific and now offers flights to 17 different destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. This summer, United’s SFO hub will have 4.5 times more seats on flights to the Pacific than any other airline from any other hub in the U.S. Yesterday, United announced it is expanding its industry-leading Pacific network and making it even easier for travelers to explore Asia and Australia. This winter the airline is launching new one-stop connections between San Francisco and Bangkok, Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam via Hong Kong. In addition, starting in December, United will add new seasonal-service between Adelaide, Australia and San Francisco, along with a second daily, year-round flight between San Francisco and Manila — making United the only U.S. airline to fly to both destinations.

United’s SFO domestic offerings are unmatched throughout the state of California. The carrier operates the largest hub in the state, more domestic routes from the Bay Area than any other airline, and the most flights to all five of the most popular domestic destinations from SFO. United offers three times more flights to Hawaii from SFO than its closest competitor and is the only airline with daily year-round service from SFO to four Hawaiian Islands.

“We continue to challenge ourselves every season when we announce new service to hidden gem cities around the world,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President, Global Network Planning and Alliances at United. “United keeps becoming the first and only U.S. airline to offer direct flights to these unique destinations, such as Rome, the Philippines, New Zealand and Belize, out of San Francisco in the last couple of years.”

United’s Ongoing Commitment to SFO

A five-year, $2.6 billion airport construction project set to be completed in 2029, which includes modernization and expansion of Terminal 3 at SFO, will pave the way for the airline’s continued growth and elevate the customer experience.

Through SFO’s Terminal 3 West Modernization Project, United will gain access to new common use gates to fit larger airplanes that can carry even more passengers on international flights, new United ClubSM locations, a state-of-the-art lobby and checkpoints with industry-first features, a brand-new curbside area for an enhanced curbside experience, and an extra 200,000 square feet of space for more dining and retail options.

“For nearly a century, United Airlines has been offering travelers the most flights and destinations out of San Francisco,” said Mike Nakornkhet, SFO Airport Director. “We are excited to launch the Terminal 3 West Modernization, which will set a new benchmark for what United customers can look forward to at SFO. Our goal is to create an extraordinary airport experience for our guests, and we expect this project will continue to reflect the innovation, sustainability, and diversity that make San Francisco such an amazing place.”

As one of the Bay Area’s largest employers, United hired more than 1,600 new team members in 2024 alone, including flight attendants, pilots, customer service representatives, baggage handlers and maintenance technicians to support the airline’s growing operations at SFO, and expects to hire 1,200 more in 2025. United offers competitive wages and comprehensive benefits packages to attract top-tier talent.