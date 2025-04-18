San Francisco Real-Time Investigation Center Assists in Over 500 Arrests

The San Francisco Police Department says it has made over 500 arrests with assistance from its new Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC).

Last year, SFPD launched the RTIC, a growing real-time intelligence hub, where officers use technology including drones, Flock Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR), public safety cameras, LiveView Technologies mobile security units and other crime-fighting tools simultaneously to assist officers in their duties protecting the community.

Using technology like Drones as First Responders (DFR) and ALPR cameras together, the SFPD can rapidly respond to crimes in progress, identify suspects, and make swift arrests with officers in the community directly communicating with teams inside the RTIC.

The RTIC team has been successful in preventing numerous police pursuits by following suspects at a distance and making strategic arrests that reduce risks to the public.

Officers in the RTIC have assisted in over 500 arrests, including 207 using the Flock ALPR network, 43 using drones, 166 stolen vehicle arrests, 80 robbery arrests, and more. These figures don’t include other cases in which the RTIC assisted in developing investigative leads, assisted in locating missing individuals, assisted in responding to people in crisis, and assisted in gathering information that did not immediately lead to an arrest.

“The Real-Time Investigation Center is a turning point for public safety in San Francisco,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie. “By giving our officers real-time information from across the city, we’re helping them respond faster, make smarter decisions, and stay safe. As we work to fully staff our police department, RTIC is a force multiplier and it’s already delivering results: over 500 arrests, reduced crime, and better outcomes for the communities we serve.”

“We are seeing the future of policing in San Francisco in action, and the results are stunning,” said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. “Our hard-working officers are getting the assistance they need with these technologies, helping them increase arrests and decrease crime. I want to thank Mayor Daniel Lurie for supporting this vision and helping us take it to the next level.”

“The Real Time Investigation Center is transforming how the San Francisco Police do their job to keep the public safe and deliver critical evidence to my office for prosecution,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Law enforcement agencies are working together and will not allow our city to go back to previous eras of dysfunction that did not prioritize public safety. Our message to those who choose to engage in criminal behavior in San Francisco – you will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted.”

“Public safety is the foundation of a vibrant city,” said Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of the Union Square Alliance. “Whether you’re a small business owner, a hotel operator, or someone just coming downtown to shop or dine, everyone benefits when our police officers have the tools and resources they need to do their jobs effectively. It’s essential that we continue to invest in the people and technology that help keep our neighborhoods safe and welcoming.”

The RTIC was established after voters approved Proposition E in March last year, which allowed SFPD to use new technologies for the first time to prevent crimes and protect public safety.

Thanks to the RTIC, officers can be more precise and prioritize resources for urgent incidents. Since the launch of the RTIC, crime has dropped substantially in San Francisco, with repeat offenders being arrested and taken off the streets by the hard-working members of the SFPD. In 2024, overall crime dropped by 28%, and crime to date in 2025 has declined by 30%.

The SFPD intends to expand the RTIC footprint in the months to come, strengthening its existing efforts with the goal to reduce and prevent crime in every neighborhood in the city.

The RTIC has been vital in assisting officers in doing their jobs every day in the community and for large-scale events like the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, Chinese New Year Parade and Festivals, and the NBA All-Star Game Weekend.

RTIC assists beyond solving crimes, including:

Pursuit mitigation

Officers can identify and follow suspect vehicles from a distance with drones and ALPR alerts, avoiding unnecessary and potentially dangerous chases. Officers can more effectively use spike strips to disable vehicles and engage suspects before a chase ever occurs.

Locating missing people

With air support for the first time in over two decades, SFPD officers can cover more ground, access hard-to-reach locations, and traverse difficult terrain thanks to drones. Additionally, ALPR can help identify a missing person’s last known whereabouts more accurately by identifying vehicles linked to missing individuals to help locate them faster.

Assistance with people in crisis

SFPD officers used a drone to identify a man in crisis threatening to jump from a building in the Tenderloin on Feb 16. Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers engaged the man, talked him off the ledge, and connected him with the services he needed.

Increased safety for police officers

Officers can gain better situational awareness when engaging with potentially armed and violent suspects, acquiring crucial information to help develop strategic plans, and reducing safety risks and physical threats as they work to resolve critical incidents.