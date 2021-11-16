News

Roku to Offer $15 LE Streaming Player at Walmart on Black Friday

SAN JOSE — Roku, Inc. has introduced the Roku LE streaming player, which provides access to the easy-to-use Roku OS, videos in high definition and everything needed to get streaming all in one box for just $15, will be available exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday while supplies last.

Additionally, customers will also find fantastic deals on a variety of Roku products, including $20 off the all-new, award-winning Roku Streaming Stick 4K ($49.99 MSRP), $15 off the Roku Premiere ($34.99 MSRP), $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick+ ($44.99 MSRP), and $50 off the Roku Streambar ($129.99 MSRP) available online and in-store across major retailers nationwide.

The Roku LE streaming player is perfect for new streamers on a budget at just $15. Offering smooth HD streaming in a compact design, the player is ideal for users looking for an easy and affordable way to watch their favorite entertainment. To enjoy live TV, news, sports, hit movies, popular shows, music and more, simply plug the device into a TV using the included High Speed HDMI Cable. A Roku remote control is also included.

The Roku LE streaming player will be available online at Walmart.com on November 24 and in-store on November 26, while supplies last.

Roku reported 56.4 million active accounts in the third quarter of 2021, up 1.2 million from the second quarter. The company reported net revenues of $680 million in the third quarter, up 51% from a year ago.

