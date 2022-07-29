SFPD Warns Public About Watch Robberies

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is investigating a recent uptick in high-value watch robberies. Investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims they believe to be in possession of watches valued in the tens of thousands. These investigations are being led by the SFPD Robbery Detail. Investigators believe these robberies are organized and coordinated by multiple suspects. Additionally, these incidents match the M.O. of similar robberies regionally and state-wide. As a result, the SFPD is working with our local and state law enforcement partners to arrest and hold these suspects accountable.

Since the beginning of 2022, the SFPD is investigating over two dozen of these types of robberies.

Many of these incidents are occurring in high-traffic, popular destination spots in the city. The SFPD has increased its presence in these areas. Investigators from the Robbery Detail are following-up on each report and following all investigative leads that will lead to the identification and arrest of these suspects.

What you can do to keep yourself safe:

Be vigilant, alert, and mindful of your surroundings

Keep valuables out of sight, or leave them at home

Trust your intuition. If something feels weird, trust your instinct, and change the situation

Safety in numbers – walk and travel with others

If you are the victim of a crime, do not fight back. The suspects are often armed. Your watch can be replaced, you cannot. Then call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.