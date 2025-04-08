Amazfit Launches Bip 6 Smartwatch

MILPITAS — Amazfit, a smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, has announced the launch of the Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch. Featuring a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, advanced health and heart rate monitoring, AI-powered fitness programs, offline navigation, and comprehensive sleep tracking, the Bip 6 is designed to support everyday fitness enthusiasts at each stage of their health journey.

Built for everyday durability, the Bip 6 features a sturdy aluminum alloy frame, 5 ATM water resistance, and an impressive two-week battery life. It comes in four stylish colorways—Black, Charcoal, Stone, and Red—all for just $79.99. The Amazfit Bip 6 is available for purchase on Amazfit.com and Amazon.

“At Amazfit, we believe that technology—especially smart wearables—should enhance every aspect of life without compromising on style, performance, or affordability,” said Wayne Huang, founder & CEO, Zepp Health. “The Bip 6 was meticulously designed for those who need a smartwatch that keeps up with their active lifestyles while looking great. With advanced fitness tracking, intelligent coaching, and dedicated support for HYROX and endurance training, the Bip 6 adapts effortlessly to dynamic lifestyles while offering exceptional value.”

Key Features of the Amazfit Bip 6: