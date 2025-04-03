News Venture Capital

Solace Raises $60 Million Series B

REDWOOD CITY — Solace, a digital health platform that connects patients with expert health advocates, has closed a $60 million Series B funding round.

Founded in 2022, Solace was built to fix a broken system and improve health outcomes by prioritizing humans at the center of healthcare. This funding round validates the founding thesis that personalized healthcare navigation is effective, and essential.

This round was led by Menlo Ventures with participation from existing backers Craft Ventures, Inspired Capital and Torch Capital, as well as new investor SignalFire.

“The healthcare industry is at a tipping point. Payers increasingly recognize that patient advocacy isn’t a support function. It’s structurally necessary,” said Jeremy Gurewitz, CEO and co-founder of Solace. “This investment validates our momentum and the critical role advocacy plays in reshaping the healthcare landscape.”

Solace’s proprietary EHR and data platform eliminates friction and brings clarity to the modern care journey. This funding will accelerate development across the patient and advocate experiences while Solace scales its national network of healthcare advocates.

“Solace delivers what legacy systems can’t,” said Sara Sargent, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Solace. “Personalized, tech-enabled advocacy that scales. Our platform anticipates needs, guides decisions in real time, and makes advocacy an integral part of every patient’s experience.”

