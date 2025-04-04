Okta Launches Second Startup Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO — Okta, a security identity and access management company, has announced the 2nd annual Okta Startup Challenge. The challenge invites early stage startups, incorporated in the US, that are building applications using identity, privacy, and security enabled workflows to showcase their innovations.

Startups in the Okta Startup Challenge will be evaluated on business potential, innovation, and the utilization of identity enabled workflows in their product. Three finalists will pitch to a live audience at Oktane25 which takes place from September 24-26, 2025 in Las Vegas. The winner of the challenge may receive up to a $500,000 investment from Okta and access to a global network of identity management experts and venture capitalists and the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq opening bell in New York.

“Okta’s platform empowers startups to build identity-enabled applications that simplify security and accelerate innovation. With Okta’s robust tools, startups can focus on creating new products and solutions without worrying about the complexities of managing identity infrastructure. At Okta, we’re committed to driving what’s next—constantly evolving and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The Okta Startup Challenge is an exciting opportunity for startups to showcase their creativity and vision while building the future of identity management,” Austin Arensberg, Senior Director, Okta Ventures said.

SaaS startups and enterprises are already innovating in the Okta Identity Cloud, leveraging its global network where thousands of organizations are securely managing identity with ease, flexibility, and reliability while helping their customers establish seamless user experiences, enhance cybersecurity measures, integrate authentication mechanisms, and more.

Okta’s platform provides many capabilities for startups–including secure identity management, flexible authentication, adaptive access policies, and seamless integration with a variety of applications–to help build differentiated applications, faster. Additionally, startups can leverage integrations with a broad range of technology partners in the Okta ecosystem.

Learn more about the 2025 Okta Startup Challenge here: https://www.okta.com/okta-startup-challenge/