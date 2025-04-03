Societe Generale Opens Silicon Valley Office

French bank Societe Generale has officially opened a new office on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, CA. The office will serve as Societe Generale’s West Coast hub for corporate finance and investment banking activities and will primarily focus on supporting clients in the Technology Media Telecommunications sector. TMT is a key global sectorial pillar for Societe Generale.

Co-heading Societe Generale’s new West Coast office are John Jansen and Jonathan Weinberger. Jansen joined Societe Generale in September 2024 and previously led UBS Group’s technology mergers and acquisitions group. Jansen will focus on providing West Coast TMT clients with investment banking services. Weinberger joined Societe Generale in 2010 and has held senior level roles in Technology Banking and Debt Capital Markets in New York and London prior to transferring to Menlo Park. Weinberger will lead Societe Generale’s effort with California-based corporate finance clients.

Krzysztof Walenczak, Societe Generale Americas Head of Investment Banking, said, “The opening of the Menlo Park office marks another successful initiative for Societe Generale as we expand our presence in the Americas. Following the recent formation of Bernstein, our joint-venture with AllianceBernstein that created a leading global cash equities and equity research firm, we continue to demonstrate our determination to provide our clients a platform that offers exceptional capital markets, investment banking and corporate finance products and services.”

Societe Generale’s TMT sector team offers a wide range of services from mergers and acquisitions advisory to structuring and execution of tailor-made financing solutions to clients across digital infrastructure, corporate and leveraged finance. The team’s clients span the fields of Infrastructure and Application Software, Fintech, Internet, Telecom (covering operators and infrastructure), IT services and Business Process Outsourcing, and Media.

Jeff Mortara, Global Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets and Head of Technology Investment Banking in the Americas, said, “As we continue to expand our TMT business in the US, our new Menlo Park office will allow us to be closer to many of our existing clients and more readily tap into new opportunities in what remains the beating heart of technology finance.”