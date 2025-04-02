Mazda North America Has Best Sales Month Ever

IRVINE — Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) reported total March sales of 43,097 vehicles, an increase of 16.1 percent compared to March 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 110,316 vehicles sold; an increase of 10.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in March, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 20.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 7,116 vehicles in March, an increase of 5 percent compared to March 2024.
March 2025 sales highlights include:
- Mazda ends Fiscal Year with record sales of 510,654 in combined new vehicle sales and CPO sales
- Record monthly sales with 43,097 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever March sales of CX-50 with 9,687 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever March sales of CX-70 with 2,452 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever March sales of CX-90 with 5,039 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 7,237 vehicles, an increase of 42.9 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 16,538 vehicles sold; an increase of 21.5 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 9,044 vehicles, an increase of 25 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 26,175 vehicles sold; an increase of 30 percent compared to the same time last year.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
March
|
March
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
March
|
March
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,530
|
4,019
|
(12.2) %
|
(8.8) %
|
9,351
|
9,962
|
(6.1) %
|
(3.6) %
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
2,516
|
1,881
|
33.8 %
|
38.9 %
|
6706
|
5,507
|
21.8 %
|
25.0 %
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
1,014
|
2,138
|
(52.6) %
|
(50.7) %
|
2645
|
4,455
|
(40.6) %
|
(39.0) %
|
Mazda6
|
0
|
0
|
–
|
–
|
0
|
0
|
–
|
–
|
MX-5 Miata
|
922
|
586
|
57.3 %
|
63.4 %
|
2,446
|
1,411
|
73.4 %
|
78.0 %
|
MX-5
|
501
|
174
|
187.9 %
|
199.0 %
|
1146
|
457
|
150.8 %
|
157.5 %
|
MXR
|
421
|
412
|
2.2 %
|
6.1 %
|
1300
|
954
|
36.3 %
|
39.9 %
|
CX-3
|
–
|
0
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
0
|
–
|
–
|
CX-30
|
8,666
|
10,697
|
(19.0) %
|
(15.9) %
|
21032
|
28,496
|
(26.2) %
|
(24.2) %
|
CX-5
|
12,801
|
13,789
|
(7.2) %
|
(3.6) %
|
34410
|
34,345
|
0.2 %
|
2.9 %
|
CX-9
|
–
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
3
|
–
|
–
|
CX-50 TTL
|
9,687
|
4,654
|
108.1 %
|
116.1 %
|
23,302
|
15,867
|
46.9 %
|
50.8 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
0
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
0
|
–
|
–
|
CX-70 TTL
|
2,452
|
19
|
12805.3 %
|
13301.6 %
|
4622
|
35
|
13105.7 %
|
–
|
CX-90 TTL
|
5,039
|
3,353
|
50.3 %
|
56.1 %
|
15153
|
9984
|
51.8 %
|
55.8 %
|
CARS
|
4,452
|
4,605
|
(3.3) %
|
0.4 %
|
11,797
|
11,373
|
3.7 %
|
6.5 %
|
TRUCKS
|
38,645
|
32,514
|
18.9 %
|
23.4 %
|
98,519
|
88,730
|
11.0 %
|
14.0 %
|
TOTAL
|
43,097
|
37,119
|
16.1 %
|
20.6 %
|
110,316
|
100,103
|
10.2 %
|
13.1 %
|
*Selling Days
|
26
|
27
|
75
|
77
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations