Mazda North America Has Best Sales Month Ever

IRVINE — Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) reported total March sales of 43,097 vehicles, an increase of 16.1 percent compared to March 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 110,316 vehicles sold; an increase of 10.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in March, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 20.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,116 vehicles in March, an increase of 5 percent compared to March 2024.

March 2025 sales highlights include:

  • Mazda ends Fiscal Year with record sales of 510,654 in combined new vehicle sales and CPO sales
  • Record monthly sales with 43,097 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever March sales of CX-50 with 9,687 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever March sales of CX-70 with 2,452 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever March sales of CX-90 with 5,039 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 7,237 vehicles, an increase of 42.9 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 16,538 vehicles sold; an increase of 21.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 9,044 vehicles, an increase of 25 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 26,175 vehicles sold; an increase of 30 percent compared to the same time last year.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

March

March

YOY %

% MTD

March

March

YOY %

% MTD

2025

2024

Change

DSR

2025

2024

Change

DSR

Mazda3

3,530

4,019

(12.2) %

(8.8) %

9,351

9,962

(6.1) %

(3.6) %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,516

1,881

33.8 %

38.9 %

6706

5,507

21.8 %

25.0 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,014

2,138

(52.6) %

(50.7) %

2645

4,455

(40.6) %

(39.0) %

Mazda6

0

0

0

0

MX-5 Miata

922

586

57.3 %

63.4 %

2,446

1,411

73.4 %

78.0 %

MX-5

501

174

187.9 %

199.0 %

1146

457

150.8 %

157.5 %

MXR

421

412

2.2 %

6.1 %

1300

954

36.3 %

39.9 %

CX-3

0

0

CX-30

8,666

10,697

(19.0) %

(15.9) %

21032

28,496

(26.2) %

(24.2) %

CX-5

12,801

13,789

(7.2) %

(3.6) %

34410

34,345

0.2 %

2.9 %

CX-9

2

3

CX-50 TTL

9,687

4,654

108.1 %

116.1 %

23,302

15,867

46.9 %

50.8 %

MX-30

0

0

0

CX-70 TTL

2,452

19

12805.3 %

13301.6 %

4622

35

13105.7 %

CX-90 TTL

5,039

3,353

50.3 %

56.1 %

15153

9984

51.8 %

55.8 %

CARS

4,452

4,605

(3.3) %

0.4 %

11,797

11,373

3.7 %

6.5 %

TRUCKS

38,645

32,514

18.9 %

23.4 %

98,519

88,730

11.0 %

14.0 %

TOTAL

43,097

37,119

16.1 %

20.6 %

110,316

100,103

10.2 %

13.1 %

*Selling Days

26

27

75

77

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

