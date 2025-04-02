Mazda North America Has Best Sales Month Ever

IRVINE — Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) reported total March sales of 43,097 vehicles, an increase of 16.1 percent compared to March 2024. Year-to-date sales totaled 110,316 vehicles sold; an increase of 10.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in March, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 20.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,116 vehicles in March, an increase of 5 percent compared to March 2024.

March 2025 sales highlights include:

Mazda ends Fiscal Year with record sales of 510,654 in combined new vehicle sales and CPO sales

Record monthly sales with 43,097 vehicles sold.

Best-ever March sales of CX-50 with 9,687 vehicles sold.

Best-ever March sales of CX-70 with 2,452 vehicles sold.

Best-ever March sales of CX-90 with 5,039 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 7,237 vehicles, an increase of 42.9 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 16,538 vehicles sold; an increase of 21.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 9,044 vehicles, an increase of 25 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 26,175 vehicles sold; an increase of 30 percent compared to the same time last year.

Month-To-Date Year-To-Date March March YOY % % MTD March March YOY % % MTD 2025 2024 Change DSR 2025 2024 Change DSR Mazda3 3,530 4,019 (12.2) % (8.8) % 9,351 9,962 (6.1) % (3.6) % Mazda 3 Sdn 2,516 1,881 33.8 % 38.9 % 6706 5,507 21.8 % 25.0 % Mazda 3 HB 1,014 2,138 (52.6) % (50.7) % 2645 4,455 (40.6) % (39.0) % Mazda6 0 0 – – 0 0 – – MX-5 Miata 922 586 57.3 % 63.4 % 2,446 1,411 73.4 % 78.0 % MX-5 501 174 187.9 % 199.0 % 1146 457 150.8 % 157.5 % MXR 421 412 2.2 % 6.1 % 1300 954 36.3 % 39.9 % CX-3 – 0 – – – 0 – – CX-30 8,666 10,697 (19.0) % (15.9) % 21032 28,496 (26.2) % (24.2) % CX-5 12,801 13,789 (7.2) % (3.6) % 34410 34,345 0.2 % 2.9 % CX-9 – 2 – – – 3 – – CX-50 TTL 9,687 4,654 108.1 % 116.1 % 23,302 15,867 46.9 % 50.8 % MX-30 0 0 – – – 0 – – CX-70 TTL 2,452 19 12805.3 % 13301.6 % 4622 35 13105.7 % – CX-90 TTL 5,039 3,353 50.3 % 56.1 % 15153 9984 51.8 % 55.8 % CARS 4,452 4,605 (3.3) % 0.4 % 11,797 11,373 3.7 % 6.5 % TRUCKS 38,645 32,514 18.9 % 23.4 % 98,519 88,730 11.0 % 14.0 % TOTAL 43,097 37,119 16.1 % 20.6 % 110,316 100,103 10.2 % 13.1 % *Selling Days 26 27 75 77

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations