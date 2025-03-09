News

Police Arrest Three Juveniles in Crime Spree

On January 9, 2025, at approximately 2:15 AM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of a strong armed robbery that occurred at a business located in the 1600 block of Foxworthy Avenue. Four male suspects entered the business, with two demanding money from the victim employee. The suspects stole items and fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

SJPD Robbery Unit Detectives began a thorough investigation and determined that the suspect vehicle used during the strong armed robbery was reported stolen out of the city of San José. It was also discovered that the suspects were responsible for a crime spree that early morning, spanning a traffic collision, four vehicle thefts, reckless driving, and a commercial burglary.

 

Collage of Stolen Vehicles

SJPD Robbery Unit Detectives identified three juvenile male suspects, all from the city of San José. Detectives obtained warrants for their arrests, and search warrants for their associated residences.

On February 25, 2025, SJPD Covert Response Unit (CRU) Officers arrested the primary suspect in the city of San José and booked him into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

On February 26, 2025, SJPD CRU Officers arrested the third suspect in the city of San José and booked him into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. During the execution of the residential search warrant, SJPD located evidence of the crimes, as well as a loaded un-serialized privately-made firearm with an extended magazine.

Gun and Extended Magazine

The second suspect has been in custody at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall since February 8, 2025 for an unrelated crime.

The San José Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the fourth outstanding male suspect. On the day of the crime spree, the fourth suspect was seen wearing all black clothing with a face mask, and a red or maroon shirt under his hooded sweatshirt.

Fourth Suspect-Surveillance Photo

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Hernandez #4392, Detective Perez #4624, or Detective Contreras #4570 of the San José Police Department Robbery Unit via email: 4392@sanjoseca.gov4624@sanjoseca.gov, or 4570@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling 408-277-4166.

