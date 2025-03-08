Chick-fil-A Opens New Restaurant in San Jose

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant serving chicken sandwiches and waffle fries has opened in San Jose. Chick-fil-A, Inc. selected Ashleigh Andrade as the independent franchised local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Capitol & Silver Creek.

Located at 3123 Silver Creek Road, Chick-fil-A Capitol & Silver Creek will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out and delivery from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The Capitol & Silver Creek restaurant joins 26 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Bay Area region.

Chick-fil-A’s franchise model is essential to how the restaurant serves others. Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are owned and operated by a single individual, which means Chick-fil-A’s local Owner-Operators are small business owners, not passive investors, who work in their restaurants side by side with their Team Members each day.

In San Jose, Andrade will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time Team Members, serving Guests, cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses, and tailoring philanthropic efforts to meet the San Jose community’s needs.

While pursuing her accounting degree in college, Andrade discovered Chick-fil-A at a career fair and was immediately drawn to the company’s focus on hospitality and local community involvement. What started as a part-time Team Member position quickly evolved into a lifelong career when she discovered Chick-fil-A’s mentorship and personal growth opportunities. She has since supported the opening of new restaurants through the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program and served on the leadership team of a Bay Area location. During her time serving in the Bay Area, she met and fell in love with her now husband. After getting married in San Jose, Andrade and her husband welcomed their first child, planted new roots and proudly call the Bay Area home.

“Growing up, it was always a tradition in my family to stop at Chick-fil-A when visiting southern states to satisfy our craving for fresh and delicious chicken. Little did I know that those amazing family memories would turn into a lifelong career,” said Andrade. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to open

Chick-fil-A Capitol & Silver Creek in my new hometown of San Jose, where we look forward to establishing a team and helping a new generation of Team Members find their true calling and passion.”