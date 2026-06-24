Doordash Offers Auto Parts Delivery

DoorDash is racing into the auto parts category. Millions of customers nationwide can now shop more than 200,000 auto parts and accessories — with the ability to match parts to their specific vehicle by make, model, and year — delivered on-demand through AutoParts.com on the DoorDash app, in partnership with a network of independent automotive parts distributors.

Auto parts are one of the most time-sensitive everyday purchases — a category where getting the right part quickly isn’t a convenience, but the difference between getting back on the road and being stuck. With 64% of Americans planning a road trip this summer, according to Hertz, more miles mean more maintenance and more moments when the right part has to arrive fast. And the shift toward DIY is already underway — nearly 1 in 3 consumers have moved from professional to DIY oil changes, according to a 2025 Circana survey, with motor oil and filter sales rising over the past two years.

“Auto parts is a category where speed isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. Getting an auto part used to mean dropping everything to get to the store and hoping they had what you needed, or phoning a friend for help. This summer, DoorDash is changing that. With AutoParts.com, a missing filter or a dead battery no longer means a repair that stretches for days — now it’s something you can finish the same afternoon,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash.

Through AutoParts.com on DoorDash, consumers across the U.S. can shop for parts matched to their specific vehicle and have them delivered in under an hour, on average.* Parts come from some of the largest independently owned automotive parts stores in North America, and orders are fulfilled via on-demand delivery by Dashers.

”What’s exciting about DoorDash is the scale and what it returns to local economies: more volume through neighborhood stores, more earning opportunities for drivers in those communities, and the exact part at your door on-demand. It’s a win for everyone in the chain,” said Rich Keller, Founder & CEO of AutoParts.com.

AutoParts.com is also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide.