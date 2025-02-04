News

Synaptics CEO Leaves for Lumentum Holdings

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Synaptics CEO Leaves for Lumentum Holdings

SAN JOSE — Synaptics Incorporated announced Michael Hurlston is stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Hurlston is leaving the company to take on the role of CEO at Lumentum Holdings Inc, which is also based in San Jose.

Shares in Synaptics were down 13% on Tuesday afternoon.

Synaptics’ Board of Directors has appointed Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, as Interim CEO during this transition. In addition, Nelson Chan, Chairman of the Synaptics Board, will assume the role of Executive Chairman until a new CEO is named.

The Board has commenced a search for Synaptics’ next CEO and is in the process of engaging an executive search firm. The Board will consider both internal and external candidates.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Michael for his invaluable contributions to Synaptics over the last five years and for his dedication to transforming the company into a driving force behind innovation and growth in AI at the Edge,” said Nelson Chan. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. I am confident that Ken and Synaptics’ strong leadership team will ensure seamless execution during this transition. We are well positioned to continue delivering next-generation products and solutions to our customers and advancing our strategic goals.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the talented team at Synaptics, and I want to thank them for their dedication throughout this journey,” said Michael Hurlston. “I am extremely proud of Synaptics’ success, and the innovative and diversified portfolio of solutions that the company is delivering to customers around the world.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

5 Robbers Hit Jewelry Store in San Bruno

Posted on Author Editor

For the second time in a week, a jewelry store was hit by robbers at The Shops in Tanforan mall in San Bruno. On Tuesday evening, at 6:52 p.m., San Bruno Police Officers responded to a jewelry store inside the mall on the report of a robbery. Responding Officers learned that a group of five […]
News

Roku to Stream Original Holiday Shows, Movie

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Roku plans to bring more original holiday content to audiences, sharing plans to bring half-hour romantic comedy series “The Holiday Shift” from CBS Studios and Fulwell73 and romantic comedy film “How to Fall in Love by the Holidays” starring Teri Hatcher to The Roku Channel this November. “This holiday season, The Roku […]
News

Instacart Prices IPO at $30 Per Share

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading grocery delivery service, announced the pricing of its long-awaited initial public offering at $30 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Tuesday September 19, 2023, under the symbol “CART.” It is one of a few companies to go public […]