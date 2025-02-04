Synaptics CEO Leaves for Lumentum Holdings

SAN JOSE — Synaptics Incorporated announced Michael Hurlston is stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Hurlston is leaving the company to take on the role of CEO at Lumentum Holdings Inc, which is also based in San Jose.

Shares in Synaptics were down 13% on Tuesday afternoon.

Synaptics’ Board of Directors has appointed Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, as Interim CEO during this transition. In addition, Nelson Chan, Chairman of the Synaptics Board, will assume the role of Executive Chairman until a new CEO is named.

The Board has commenced a search for Synaptics’ next CEO and is in the process of engaging an executive search firm. The Board will consider both internal and external candidates.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Michael for his invaluable contributions to Synaptics over the last five years and for his dedication to transforming the company into a driving force behind innovation and growth in AI at the Edge,” said Nelson Chan. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. I am confident that Ken and Synaptics’ strong leadership team will ensure seamless execution during this transition. We are well positioned to continue delivering next-generation products and solutions to our customers and advancing our strategic goals.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the talented team at Synaptics, and I want to thank them for their dedication throughout this journey,” said Michael Hurlston. “I am extremely proud of Synaptics’ success, and the innovative and diversified portfolio of solutions that the company is delivering to customers around the world.”