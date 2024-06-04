Uber to Launch Shuttle, Service for Caregivers

Uber announced the launch of several new and upcoming features to its service:

Uber Shuttle

Looking for a more affordable ride to get to a concert or the airport? Your Uber Shuttle is arriving soon! Uber Shuttle lets you reserve a seat on a local shuttle service, along with others heading to the same destination, all for a fraction of the price of an UberX.

Get ready to save some cash and have some fun. As the official rideshare partner of select Live Nation amphitheaters, we’ll bring Uber Shuttle to select venues across the country. Plus, we are partnering with Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, as well as premier sporting events and concerts. Looking ahead, we’re excited to work with airports and local officials to bring convenient airport shuttle service to riders in cities throughout the world.

Scheduled UberX Share

We’re launching a new feature that lets you schedule a shared ride in advance to save an average of 25% compared to UberX. It’s perfect for commutes and it’s really simple: you can reserve your seat in an UberX Share anytime from 10 minutes to 30 days ahead, and lock in your price. More people in fewer cars helps cut gas use and carbon emissions, and that’s a win for our cities.

Uber One for Students

Our Uber One membership program is stacked with savings across rides and delivery, and also includes exclusive perks. Today we’re sweetening the deal for college students by offering the same great savings at half the price. Uber One for Students is just $4.99 per month or $48 per year. In addition to members-only pricing and discounts like $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off orders, students will also get special deals and free items from their favorite spots, like daily discounts on orders from Domino’s, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Taco Tuesday anyone?

Uber Eats Lists

At Uber Eats, we’re obsessed with food. And we know that food has the power to teach us new things, expose us to new cultures, and bring us together. That’s why we’re introducing Lists, a new feature that lets you find food inspiration with personally curated and shareable lists for any occasion. With Lists, you can discover recommendations from friends and foodies alike, plus share your own go-to spots and favorite Eats. From “Date night desserts” to “Toddler-approved dinners,” Lists keep you connected with your friends around your shared love of great food.

Uber Caregiver

It’s not just doctors and nurses who give care—it’s regular people too. In fact, nearly 25% of Americans identify as caregivers. But caregiving can be both a gift and a challenge. That’s why we’re launching Uber Caregiver: a new feature designed to make it easier to take good care of those you love.

Those receiving care will be able to add caregivers directly in their Uber app. From there, caregivers will be able to easily book their loved ones’ rides to doctor appointments, purchase medical supplies and over-the-counter items, and even order their groceries. Your loved ones’ benefits will apply when eligible, minimizing out-of-pocket costs for everyone. We’ve also built in a three-way chat in the app to help caregivers more easily communicate with the driver or courier.