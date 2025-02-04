Palo Alto Police Investigating Residential Burglary

PALO ALTO – Police are investigating the burglary of an occupied home last Saturday night. There was no contact between the suspects and resident. The suspects are unknown and at large.

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, at about 7:55 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on the 800 block of Southampton Drive. The resident, a man in his twenties, was awake in an upstairs bedroom when he saw a flashlight beam in the hallway and the door of the room began to open. Next, the victim heard a male voice shout “Run!,” followed by the sounds of footsteps going down the stairs and exiting the house.

The investigation revealed that the unknown suspects had entered the home by smashing a rear sliding glass door. Nothing is known to have been taken.

Officers reviewed security camera footage in the area and determined that an unknown number of suspects had arrived and fled in a black sport utility vehicle.

No similar crimes have occurred in Palo Alto recently. Detectives are actively investigating this incident.