SF Police Arrest 8 for Shoplifting, Retail Theft

To help reduce retail thefts and to hold people who commit these crimes accountable, San Francisco Police officers assigned to Ingleside Station pre-planned shoplifting and retail theft abatement enforcement operations to address Organized Retail Crimes (ORC). These operations involved coordinated efforts of uniformed and plainclothes officers who wait to arrest criminals who shoplift from retail businesses. A retail business located on the 3300 block of Misson Street was chosen for the operation due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the business had experienced.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2025, the operation resulted in the arrest of 8 suspects for Organized Retail Crime and petty theft. 7 adult suspects were cited and released at the scene for shoplifting (490.2(a) PC). 1 adult suspect was booked at San Francisco County Jail for outstanding warrants in addition to the on-view theft charge. The stolen property taken by the suspects was seized by officers during the operations and returned to the stores.

These operations have had a huge impact on the retail stores in the Ingleside District and other locations throughout the city. Our officers have made dozens of ORC arrests in recent months and will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco to reduce thefts at local businesses.