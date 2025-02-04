Backline Emerges From Stealth With $9 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Backline , an autonomous security remediation platform, has launched from stealth with $9 million in Seed funding led by StageOne Ventures, with participation from Evolution Equity Partners and Gradient. The company’s fleet of AI agents automatically fixes security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations at scale, helping enterprises tackle their overwhelming security backlogs. Already deployed across organizations, Backline’s agents safely implement verified code and configuration changes while working alongside existing security and engineering teams.

Enterprises are inundated with security issues, with new vulnerabilities being discovered at an unprecedented rate. In 2024 alone, over 40,000 new CVEs were reported, averaging one every 13 minutes. Existing security tools are effective at detection and prioritization, but this approach can’t scale — organizations simply lack the resources to address even their most severe security findings.

“Engineering teams spend over 20% of their time fixing security issues, but that barely covers the most critical ones,” said Maor Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of Backline. “They wake up each day to hundreds of new issues — not because anything changed overnight, but simply due to newly discovered vulnerabilities or weaknesses in cloud services they are using. This has led to endless prioritization and perpetually growing backlogs of ‘lower-priority’ issues. The frustrating reality is that most breaches stem from known security issues — often simple to fix, but buried deep in backlogs that developers, DevOps, and platform engineers will never find time to address.”

Backline’s autonomous security remediation platform deploys a fleet of AI agents that work together to tackle this backlog at scale. The agents step into the shoes of security and software engineers, analyzing security findings, gathering necessary context, determining optimal fixes for the specific environment, and implementing verified code and configuration changes that customers can trust. The platform is designed for autonomous operation while maintaining full visibility and control — teams can choose their preferred level of oversight and automation based on their specific needs and requirements.

“Security backlogs are now the number one thing keeping CISOs up at night,” said Tal Slobodkin, Managing Partner at StageOne Ventures, who also backed the founding team’s previous startup. “Backline’s deep cybersecurity expertise combined with their vision for autonomous remediation present a way out of the prioritization paradigm through multiple orders of magnitude improvement in remediation velocity. We haven’t talked to a single organization that claims to have their security backlog fully under control, which signals just how significant this opportunity is.”

“Security backlogs are a burden that must be addressed at every company,” said Michael Bourgault, Senior Security Architect at Arkose Labs. “We’re excited about how Backline’s autonomous security remediation platform, with its unique agentic approach, can help us quickly deploy reliable code and configuration changes at scale to tackle this challenge.”

The platform integrates seamlessly with organizations’ existing security tools, consolidating findings into a centralized security findings lake. At its core, Backline uses AI-native remediation playbooks — deterministic and verified recipes purpose-built and designed for AI agents — which are further enriched with customer-specific context. These playbooks ensure consistent, high-quality fixes that mitigate the unpredictability of out-of-the-box foundational LLMs. When agents encounter scenarios requiring additional input, they automatically engage relevant engineers through tools like Jira, Slack, and GitHub. This feedback loop continuously improves the platform’s autonomous capabilities while maintaining complete visibility and control over the remediation process.