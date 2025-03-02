Realtor.com Moves Headquarters From Silicon Valley to Austin

Realtor.com, a provider of online real estate services and subsidiary of News Corp, has moved its corporate headquarters to Austin, TX from Santa Clara. With the move, the company has made Austin its top hiring location and has committed to the long-term growth of its team and office footprint in Texas.

Over the last few years, Realtor.com has invested in its Austin location through hiring, supporting the local community through numerous charitable events, and developing new talent through its Austin-based internship program. The company plans to invest in further talent development in its headquarters.

“Austin and Texas offer a strong and growing talent pool, a powerhouse economy with unparalleled housing growth, affordability of living only matched by its aspirational lifestyle, expansive tech and academic communities, and a dynamic and vibrant city at the heart of the thriving state of Texas. There is no better place for us to call home,” said Damian Eales, Chief Executive Officer, Realtor.com. “Over the coming years we are committed to growing our presence by hiring great local talent and by bringing new recruits to Texas.”

“Basing Realtor.com in Texas puts our company at the heart of innovation and inspiration at a moment of national economic renaissance for America. We are proud to be housed in a state which understands the crucial role played by business in providing opportunities for personal growth, professional success and community achievement. Our investment in Austin is a downpayment on The American Dream,” Robert Thomson, Chief Executive Officer of News Corp, parent company of Realtor.com.

“We are proud to welcome Realtor.com’s corporate headquarters to Austin as they expand their presence in Texas, along with our state’s growing housing market,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Thanks to our unmatched business environment, no corporate or personal income taxes, and our highly skilled, young, and diverse workforce, Texas is the right place for Realtor.com®. Companies like Realtor.com® found a home where they have the freedom to grow their business and better serve their employees and customers. Working together, we will provide Realtor.com and their employees the freedom to thrive in our great state.”

Realtor.com joins Oracle (2020) and Tesla (2021) in moving from Silicon Valley to Austin.