Gravity Catches $14 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Gravity , an enterprise carbon accounting and energy management platform, has landed a $13 million Series A funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to over $20 million. The round was led by Ansa Capital, with participation from existing investors Eclipse, Hanover, and Caffeinated Capital, along with new investors Communitas Capital, Buoyant Ventures, and WEX Venture Capital. As part of the round, Marco DeMeireles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Ansa Capital, will join Gravity’s board of directors.

Amidst a surge in carbon reporting requirements, sustainability teams are drowning in disclosure obligations, with little business impact to show for their efforts. With the majority of their time and resources spent on reporting and stakeholder engagement, there is little focus on action, which leads to companies leaving an estimated $2T on the table in energy efficiency savings alone. Gravity addresses this challenge head-on by delivering a carbon management solution that automates data collection and reporting, while empowering companies, even those in critical hard-to-abate industries, to reduce their energy consumption and costs.

“Too often, sustainable disclosure is a manual, time-consuming chore that’s detached from evergreen business priorities. Ultimately, behind every ton of emissions is a cost – whether it’s energy spend, logistics investments, or purchased goods and services,” says Saleh ElHattab, CEO and Co-Founder of Gravity. “Gravity taps into the fact that these cost centers are already well-tracked and can be measured automatically, while connecting the task of reporting back to every company’s core financial priorities of cost and risk mitigation. Reporting should be easy and connected to business value.”

Unlike other platforms that require manual data entry, Gravity automates data collection and calculates audit-ready sustainability reports, offering a frictionless experience that has convinced over 60% of Gravity’s customers to switch from other providers. Gravity’s industry-leading data collection capabilities seamlessly integrate with each customer’s existing energy tracking, supplier engagement, ESG measurement, and reporting modules, dramatically lowering their compliance burden and time spent on disclosure. One customer reported that Gravity’s AI-powered bill scanning saved them an estimated 4,600 hours — or 578 days of work — annually.

Gravity’s platform also turns the act of reporting into one of value creation. Through energy audits, financing partnerships, and a marketplace of trusted vendors, Gravity is a one-stop shop for companies to execute projects that improve balance sheets by enhancing energy efficiency and unlocking new electrification and energy storage opportunities. One Gravity project – an HVAC optimization for a Midwestern utility – saved the customer over $2M annually. Another project, for a vertically integrated developer in Nevada, secured over $1M in federal incentives for construction improvements that were both sustainable and modernizing.

“Gravity is the first platform we’ve seen successfully leverage LLMs to automate emissions reporting for large-scale organizations and turn carbon accounting into a value driver by identifying and executing cost-saving opportunities through their marketplace,” said Marco DeMeireles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Ansa Capital. “With a founding team that combines deep industrial expertise with world-class climate strategy and engineering excellence, we believe Gravity will be instrumental in helping the largest emitters move beyond emissions calculation to actively managing their energy costs through pragmatic, high-ROI actions on one convenient platform.”