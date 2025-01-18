Intel to Break Off VC Fund

SANTA CLARA — Intel Corporation said it plans to separate Intel Capital, its global venture capital arm, into a standalone fund. The new fund will bring Intel Capital’s corporate structure into alignment with other leading venture firms, enabling greater autonomy and the flexibility to attract external capital. Intel will remain an anchor investor in the new company.

“The separation of Intel Capital is a win-win scenario as it provides the fund with access to new sources of capital to expand its franchise while allowing both companies to continue benefiting from a productive long-term strategic partnership,” said David Zinsner, interim co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Intel. “This step supports our broader strategy to maximize the value of our assets while driving greater focus and efficiency across the business.”

Intel Capital, established in 1991, is one of the world’s leading corporate venture investors with over $5 billion in assets under management. For more than 30 years, Intel Capital has invested in over 1,800 companies and deployed more than $20 billion in capital. The firm has created over $170 billion in market value in the past 10 years alone by investing in early-stage startups across key areas shaping the future of compute: silicon, frontier, devices and cloud.

Standalone operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2025, at which time Intel Capital will operate under a new name. The existing Intel Capital team will move to the new company, and business operations will continue as normal throughout the transition.