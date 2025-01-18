Instabase Secures $100 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — Instabase, an applied artificial intelligence (AI) solution for unstructured data, has secured its $100 Million Series D round. This latest round was led by QIA, with participation from existing investors Greylock Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, and Index Ventures.

Founded in 2015 – a pioneer in unstructured data management – Instabase will direct this new capital to furthering the automation, analysis, and search capabilities of its unstructured data platform, AI Hub, to serve its customers.

Unstructured data – emails, multimedia files, and PDFs – encompasses the approximately 80% of a company’s content that traditional systems can’t manage. After applying a proprietary content understanding capability, Instabase seamlessly integrates into existing systems and empowers enterprises to create entirely new, agentic-AI-powered processes that handle complex, unstructured data at scale, unlocking their full potential. Instabase has seen its customer base more than double since its last round of funding, seeing continued growth within the financial services and has made traction within healthcare, tech, and government. Companies like AXA, Uber, and Natwest are partnering with Instabase as they go through AI transformations.

“Today’s investment reflects our partners’ continued belief in our mission and the tangible impact the Instabase platform has made for enterprises of all sizes,” said Anant Bhardwaj, the founder and CEO of Instabase. “As we progress through the AI age, companies cannot realize their AI capabilities without first harnessing and learning from the unstructured data that lives within every organization. With our roots in intelligent document processing, early implementation of AI agents capable of content understanding and agentic reasoning, and the platform’s ability to maintain security by keeping data in its original location while automating and simplifying workflows, there is no better enterprise partner.”

“AI agents are transforming the way we work today, generating new and exciting efficiencies for companies across industries. As we continue to invest across the AI stack, we are focusing more and more on solutions for distributed enterprises that can usher a new era in business operations,” said Mohammed Al-Hardan, Head of TMT at QIA. “We look forward to continuing to support Instabase as they scale and refine how data is understood and leveraged.”

Instabase has made inroads in several sectors, with its federated architecture appealing to larger organizations requiring enterprise-grade security. Many of the world’s largest financial institutions – including four of the five largest U.S. banks – insurance companies, governments, and enterprises rely on Instabase.