Silicon Valley Bank Releases Healthcare Funding Report

SAN FRANCISCO — Venture Capital (VC) investment in healthcare grew to $23 billion in 2024, from $20 billion in 2023, as artificial intelligence (AI) clearly established product fit in the healthcare sector, according to the latest market insights report from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank. AI continues to take center stage, especially across biopharma, with 30% of healthcare investment in 2024 going to companies leveraging AI.

With more than $5 billion in 2024, investment in biopharma AI was the story of the year. The sector saw a 300% increase in investment since 2023, surging past 2021 total capital invested by nearly $2 billion. Investment was largely driven by mega deals, with deals over $100 million accounting for 71% of total 2024 investment in biopharma AI, according to the report.

“In 2025, we could see a steady yet modest increase in both the volume and value of investments across various healthcare sectors,” said Jackie Spencer, Head of Relationship Management for Life Science and Healthcare Banking at Silicon Valley Bank and author of the annual Healthcare Investments and Exits Report. “However, despite this growth, IPO activity is likely to remain subdued as market conditions continue to stabilize and investors remain cautious. Advancements in AI are poised to revolutionize drug development and clinical trial management, driving efficiencies, precision, and speed in bringing new therapies to market.”

SVB’s 2025 Healthcare Investment and Exits report analyzes and predicts trends for venture capital investing, fundraising, and exits across healthtech, biopharma, diagnostics/tools (dx/tools), and device sectors in the US.

Key report findings: