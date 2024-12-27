News

DoorDash Rolls Out Account Security Verification

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

DoorDash, the nation’s leading food-delivery service, says it is rolling out more frequent identity re-verification and new machine learning technology to verify Dashers are who they say they are.

The company will now require more than 150,000 Dashers to re-verify their identity each week. There has been a growing market of gig users renting out their accounts on DoorDash and other platforms to others looking to earn money

The identity safeguards are being used to account sharing, with monthly deactivations of inauthentic accounts doubling since last year.

DoorDash says it has strong safeguards to help ensure Dashers are who they say, to keep bad actors off the delivery platform, and to prevent deactivated Dashers from coming back. Before anyone can dash, they must verify their identity with a government ID and complete a background check. To prevent unauthorized access to the platform, Dashers also must re-verify their identity through regular real-time selfies.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Red Cross Declares National Blood Crisis

Posted on Author Editor

The American Red Cross says it is facing a national blood crisis due to the Omicron variant – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until […]
News

Doordash Now Delivers for BJ’s Wholesale Club

Posted on Author Editor

Doordash has formed a partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading membership warehouse club in the Eastern United States based in Massachusetts. Doordash will now offer on-demand grocery delivery from 226 BJ’s locations across 17 states. BJ’s is the first wholesale club available on the DoorDash marketplace, providing consumers with access to home essentials and […]
News

Intel Launches Apprenticeship Program for Manufacturing Technicians in AZ

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Intel is launching its first U.S. registered apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians in Arizona in collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board, the SEMI Foundation, Maricopa Community Colleges District (MCCD) and Fresh Start Women’s Foundation. The company plans to train facility technician apprentices over […]