DoorDash Rolls Out Account Security Verification

DoorDash, the nation’s leading food-delivery service, says it is rolling out more frequent identity re-verification and new machine learning technology to verify Dashers are who they say they are.

The company will now require more than 150,000 Dashers to re-verify their identity each week. There has been a growing market of gig users renting out their accounts on DoorDash and other platforms to others looking to earn money

The identity safeguards are being used to account sharing, with monthly deactivations of inauthentic accounts doubling since last year.

DoorDash says it has strong safeguards to help ensure Dashers are who they say, to keep bad actors off the delivery platform, and to prevent deactivated Dashers from coming back. Before anyone can dash, they must verify their identity with a government ID and complete a background check. To prevent unauthorized access to the platform, Dashers also must re-verify their identity through regular real-time selfies.