X CEO to Give CES Keynote Address

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp — formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk — will be the keynote speaker at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Yaccarino [photo above] will join Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Catherine Herridge in a keynote conversation on Tuesday, January 7, at 1:30 PM in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

Yaccarino is making waves as CEO of X Corp, where she joined in June 2023 after a decade as Chief of Advertising at NBC Universal. Under her leadership, X has evolved into a dynamic platform fostering global conversations and innovative solutions for brands, creators, and communities alike.

“X is the global newsroom in your pocket. It’s the only real place for free dialogue between everyone–the public and the powerful,” said Yaccarino. “CES is the perfect place to share how we’re completely reshaping the entire ecosystem.”

“Linda’s career exemplifies the spirit of CES—innovation, resilience, and vision,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. “Her leadership and contributions to the media and tech world makes her uniquely suited to inspire and challenge our audience to think boldly about the future.”

“Linda is a trailblazer and her keynote at CES 2025 will undoubtedly spark meaningful conversations about the evolving landscape of content creation, social platforms, and how technology empowers creators and communities to thrive,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA.

Catherine Herridge will interview Yaccarino. Herridge, formerly with CBS News, is an independent journalist with a growing audience of more than 850,000 on X. She is a strong advocate for the First Amendment and a free press.

The keynote will be streamed on Live.CES.Tech, X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

X Corp joins Panasonic Holdings, NVIDIA, Accenture, Volvo Group, Delta, and Waymo on the CES 2025 Keynote lineup.