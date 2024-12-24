Doordash Adds 3 New Retailers to Marketplace

DoorDash has added three new retailers to its platform: Five Below, David’s Bridal, and Sports Basement.

“Since day one, our goal has been to improve access to selection at great quality and affordable prices for consumers. Now more consumers order in grocery and retail categories than ever before on the DoorDash Marketplace,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “We’re thrilled to help these new partners meet their customers’ expectations of convenience, selection, and speed. This holiday season, consumers can expect to find everything they need on-demand on DoorDash.”

The new partners on DoorDash include: