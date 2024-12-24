News

Doordash Adds 3 New Retailers to Marketplace

DoorDash has added three new retailers to its platform: Five Below, David’s Bridal, and Sports Basement.

“Since day one, our goal has been to improve access to selection at great quality and affordable prices for consumers. Now more consumers order in grocery and retail categories than ever before on the DoorDash Marketplace,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “We’re thrilled to help these new partners meet their customers’ expectations of convenience, selection, and speed. This holiday season, consumers can expect to find everything they need on-demand on DoorDash.”

The new partners on DoorDash include:

  • Five Below, the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens, and beyond has the newest, coolest stuff including gifts, seasonal favorites, candy, toys, games, tech, beauty, style, party and room decor, all at budget-friendly prices on DoorDash. With over 1,750 stores across the US, customers can find a massive selection of brands they love for everyday fun and holiday gifts with the convenience and speed of on-demand delivery.

  • David’s Bridal, the nation’s leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event. Consumers on DoorDash can purchase dresses, accessories, and more for every occasion including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, prom, communions, and holiday festivities from over 180 stores. This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for DoorDash with David’s being the first merchant in the wedding and special occasion category.

  • Sports Basement, a sporting goods retailer with twelve locations across Northern California, is your go-to destination for all things snow and winter sports. Whether you’re gearing up for a weekend of skiing or snowboarding, or stocking up on winter gear for your next snowshoeing adventure, you can conveniently access the latest equipment from top brands through DoorDash.

