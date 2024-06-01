News

Serial Bank Robber Sentenced to Five Years Prison

SAN FRANCISCO – Serial bank robber Brandon Elder was sentenced to 63 months in prison, announced United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), San Francisco Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp. The sentence was handed down by the Hon. James Donato, United States District Judge.

Elder, 29, of Antioch, pleaded guilty to the charge on December 14, 2023. According to court filings, Elder walked into a bank in the Marina District of San Francisco on September 20, 2022, wearing a black hoodie, black facemask, and blue gloves. He approached the teller window, stated “this is a robbery,” and demanded “50s” and “100s.” The teller handed over $10,000 in cash to Elder, who ran out of the bank and back to his getaway car in a nearby parking garage. Elder was arrested two days later in Pleasant Hill, Calif., while shoplifting a PlayStation from a Target with $7,867 cash in his pocket. A grand jury indicted Elder on November 1, 2022, charging him with one count of bank robbery, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2113(a). Elder pleaded guilty to the charge without a written plea agreement.

Elder committed this bank robbery while still on post-release community supervision. He had been released from state custody only 19 days earlier after serving a custodial sentence related to the robbery of a bank he committed on January 26, 2022, in Brentwood, Calif. In addition, Elder already had been convicted of 11 other thefts in state court, including a violent incident during which he slashed a loss prevention officer with a box cutter.

“Repeat offenders like Brandon Elder should not be allowed to continue terrorizing the community,” said United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey. “Enough is enough. This Office will ensure that criminals like Mr. Elder face serious repercussions for their actions.”

“Elder used threats and intimidation to terrorize the employees of the bank he robbed,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp. “His complete disregard for the law demanded justice, and justice he received with this sentence. The FBI will not waver when it comes to preserving the peace of our community by taking dangerous criminals off the streets.”

In addition to sentencing Elder to prison, Judge Donato ordered the defendant to serve a year of supervised release to begin after his prison term is completed. The defendant was immediately remanded into custody.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George Hageman is prosecuting the case with the assistance of Lakisha Holliman. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI.

