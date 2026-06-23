Microsoft Breaks Ground on Data Center in Alviso

SAN JOSE – HITT Contracting announced the groundbreaking of Microsoft’s new Alviso datacenter campus in San Jose, marking the second phase of development to support continued expansion of the company’s cloud computing and digital infrastructure. The datacenter is slated for completion in 2028. HITT is serving as the general contractor, leading the construction in partnership with Microsoft.

This phase builds upon earlier site development efforts and is designed to support growing demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation across the region and nation. The greenfield development will deliver 48 megawatts of critical capacity, including co-location facilities, along with operations and administrative support space.

The project is expected to generate significant economic impact in the San Jose region, creating construction jobs for skilled trades, full-time operational roles, and continued investment in the area’s growing technology ecosystem.

“This campus marks another milestone in building the infrastructure behind today’s digital economy,” said Trevor Coffey, Executive Vice President at HITT Contracting. “With our partners at Microsoft, we’re delivering a complex, mission-critical project that will support technological growth and create lasting investment and opportunity for the San Jose community.”

“We’re proud to mark this milestone as we advance another phase of our datacenter development,” said Jonathan Noble, Senior Director of Infrastructure Government Affairs at Microsoft. “These projects extend beyond physical infrastructure; they reflect long-term partnerships with the communities that support and help shape them. Through ongoing investment, collaboration, and engagement, we are committed to contributing positively to the regions where we operate.”

HITT Contracting provides a wide range of commercial construction services across the nation, including complex core and shell buildings, renovations, interior fit-outs, and routine service work. The company reported revenues in 2025 over $13 billion.