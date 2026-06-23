Convey Lands $38 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Convey, an enterprise AI platform that enables non-technical operators to build and manage digital teammates that execute business operations autonomously, has landed $38 million in Series A funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) with participation from Khosla Ventures and Pear VC. As part of the investment, a16z Partner Joe Schmidt will join Convey’s board of directors.

The funding comes as demand for Convey’s platform accelerates, with over one million hours of automated work completed for companies including NBCUniversal, Samsara, TelevisaUnivision, Unity, Faire, and ChargePoint. The capital will support expansion into enterprise markets and product development.

Global AI spend will reach $2.5 trillion in 2026, yet returns are lacking in the areas where most operational tasks occur. A company’s best operators spend two to three hours a day pulling data across spreadsheets, ingesting orders, and running recurring reports by hand – capable people doing rote work that was never the reason they were hired.

Unlike typical AI assistants and chatbots, which help a single person work faster, Convey empowers teams to onboard and manage their own AI workforce. Without writing a line of code, operators create digital teammates that learn tasks, gather context, and take ownership of responsibilities previously managed manually. Teams can train, deploy, and oversee these teammates to automate tasks like processing invoices, reconciling financial data, managing campaign reporting, and ingesting advertising assets at scale.

Non-technical users onboard an end-to-end AI teammate in about three hours—not weeks or months—and organizations see transformative impact within one to two months. Early results include:

Savoya: 40% EBITDA increase YoY; on track to reclaim 10,000 hours in 2026.

Faire: Automated hundreds of hours of invoice processing across shipping portals, freeing the team to focus on higher-value work.

Large streaming service: 23,000+ hours freed annually from reporting and ad ops workflows – time now spent with customers instead of on dashboards.

“The ability to think of an idea and create a solution without convincing an engineer or product manager and doing it in a day instead of weeks is amazing,” said Jeremy Varner, SVP Programmatic Operations, TelevisaUnivision.

“The companies winning right now have figured out how to remove the operational drag that keeps their teams from doing strategic work,” said Rohan Chopra, Founder and CEO of Convey. “They are scaling by onboarding a digital workforce that creates real, measurable impact. Convey is built for businesses that need AI that actually owns outcomes unattended, not a co-pilot that makes them incrementally more productive. We parachute in, help teams stand up their AI workforce, and hand the controls back so they own it. This Series A will help us build that at scale.”

The shift is personal for those doing the work. At Ewing Outdoor Supply, a talent acquisitions manager began onboarding digital teammates across departments and was promoted to a role that does it full-time. At Northwest Meat Company, a third-generation owner credits Convey with saving the business by taking on the repetitive nightly work he could never keep anyone hired to do. The tasks people never wanted to do disappear, and the work that drew them to the job is what’s left.

Provisioning digital teammates is a partnership with IT. Convey connects to critical company systems—including legacy tools without APIs—and collaborates with IT to configure each teammate’s identity and permissions. Operators closest to the problem are then empowered to build in a governed, secure way.

“Enterprise AI’s defining failure mode right now is adoption without impact — usage keeps climbing, but ROI never materializes,” said Joe Schmidt, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “Convey teammates own the outcome on an organization’s highest-impact operational work, making the return measurable from the start. That’s why some of the largest enterprises in the world are already running on it, and why I’m excited to join the board and help the team scale.”

The conviction behind Convey traces back to Chopra’s eight years at DoorDash, where he joined as an early engineer and left as a member of the leadership team at a 10,000-person company. There, he watched capable operators spend their days on manual work that software hadn’t caught up to – a pattern he would go on to see in nearly every enterprise he encountered.

Convey is built to close that gap, and the shift is already spreading on its own. At ChargePoint, Convey “went viral internally,” moving team to team within weeks as freed-up hours became impossible to ignore. Convey’s ambition is to make every operations team AI-native by default, giving the people closest to the work the kind of leverage that once required armies of engineers and months of implementation. The drive rests on the belief that the most valuable thing a company can give its best people is time to exercise judgment, build customer relationships, and do the work only they can do.

“AI is moving fast right now, but so was food delivery a decade ago,” said Samir Kaul, Founding General Partner at Khosla Ventures. “Rohan helped take DoorDash from underdog to market leader. We backed him in the seed round, and we’re doubling down on the Series A because he’s a founder who has the grit and creativity needed to win in today’s competitive landscape.”