Waveforms AI Makes Waves With $40 Million Funding

WaveForms AI has raised $40 million in seed funding led by A16z.

WaveForms is an Audio Large Language Models (LLMs) research & product company aiming to solve the Speech Turing Test and bring Emotional Intelligence to AI.

The company was founded by Alexis Conneau, a world leading Audio and Text LLM researchers and co-creator of OpenAI’s GPT4-o Advanced Voice Mode neural networks, along with Coralie Lemaitre, a distinguished leader in business and product strategy from Google, who brings exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

