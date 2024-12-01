San Francisco Police Arrest 8 Juveniles in Walgreens Thefts

On September 23, 2024, the San Francisco Police Department General Work Investigations Unit was assigned an Organized Retail Crime related robbery that occurred on September 16, 2024, at Walgreens on the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue. During the incident, several juvenile suspects entered the store, concealed merchandise, and ransacked the store. When an employee asked the suspects to stop, two of the suspects assaulted the employee, resulting in a serious head injury.

During the investigation, officers assigned to the Mission Station Anti-Vendor Enforcement Unit recognized five of the juvenile suspects from an investigation into a separate assault that also occurred on September 16, 2024, at 24th and Mission Streets. The suspects were subsequently taken into custody for the Walgreens incident.

A review of other incidents with the SFPD Burglary–Organized Retail Crime Unit led investigators to identify other incidents based on similarities in the suspect description, victim similarities, and modus operandi (M.O.). Through the diligent work of investigators and Walgreens Asset Protection members, a total of eight suspects were determined to have been involved in at least 23 organized retail crime incidents at various Walgreens locations in San Francisco, totaling over $84,000 in stolen merchandise.

Below are synopses of some of the incidents the crew was involved in:

On July 11, 2024, seven masked suspects began gathering outside Walgreens at 2050 Irving Street. Employees recognized them to be thieves so they locked the doors and called the police. The suspects then forced the door open and stole over $1.3k in merchandise. (SFPD case 2404353574)

On August 18, 2024, seven suspects entered Walgreens at 1333 Castro Street and began concealing merchandise. One of the suspects jumped over the front counter and stole a cash register. The loss was over $6.5k. (SFPD case 240518223)

On September 9, 2024, nine suspects entered Walgreens at 2690 Mission Street and began concealing merchandise. While the suspects were escaping with over $1k in merchandise, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at a security guard. (SFPD case 240568369)

On September 29, 2024, at 6:14 p.m., eight suspects entered Walgreens at 1333 Castro Street and stole over $15k in merchandise. The same group came back with five more accomplices approximately two hours later and stole almost $12k in merchandise (SFPD case 240612916)

Brandon McClain, an 18-year-old male from Hayward, Ca was arrested for four counts of burglary in the second degree (459 PC), four counts of grand theft (487(a)PC), four counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1)PC).

A 12-year-old male from San Francisco was charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC), three counts of robbery in the second degree (211 PC), seven counts of burglary in the second degree (459 PC), seven counts of grand theft (487 (a) PC), ten counts of organized retail theft (490.4 PC) and four counts of petty theft (490.2(a) PC).

A 15-year old male from San Francisco was arrested on the charges of three counts of robbery in the second degree (211 PC), eight counts of burglary in the second degree (459 PC), eight counts of grand theft (487(a)PC), eight counts of organized retail theft (490.4 PC) and petty theft (490.2(a)PC).

A 14-year-old male from San Francisco was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(1) PC), assault likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4)PC), battery causing serious bodily injury (243(d) PC), robbery in the second degree (211 PC), burglary in the second degree (459 PC), grand theft (487(a)PC), organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1)PC), petty theft (490.2(a)PC) and three counts of great bodily injury in the commission of a felony (12022.7(a)PC).

A 15-year-old male from Oakland, Ca was arrested on charges of robbery in the second degree (211 PC), four counts of burglary in the second degree (459 PC), four counts of grand theft (487(a)PC), four counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1)PC).

A 15-year-old male from Oakley, Ca was arrested on charges of five counts of burglary in the second degree (459 PC), five counts of grand theft (487(a)PC) and five counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1)PC).

A 14-year-old male from Pittsburg, CA was arrested on charges of two counts of burglary in the second degree (459 PC), two counts of grand theft (487(a) PC), and two counts of organized retail (490.4(a)(1) PC).

A 14-year-old male from San Francisco was charged with robbery in the second degree (211 PC), burglary in the second degree (459 PC), grand theft (487(a)PC), organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1)PC) and petty theft (490.2(a)PC).

Brandon McClain and the 15-year-old San Francisco resident were also each arrested on the charge of carjacking (215(a) PC) regarding a carjacking incident that occurred on November 5, 2024, in the area of Geneva and Cayuga Avenues.

These arrests were made possible due to the collaboration between investigators, the Mission Station Anti-Vendor Enforcement Unit, patrol officers citywide, and Walgreens Asset Protection.