DoorDash to Provide Deliveries For Office Depot

DoorDash is teaming up with Office Depot, a leading provider of office supplies and business products, to offer on-demand delivery of business and educational products from more than 1,000 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.

From laptop and desktop computers, to printers, ink and toner, cleaning and breakroom supplies, tech accessories and more, consumers can now shop for over 10,000 items from Office Depot through DoorDash’s marketplace app or website and get them delivered directly to their doorstep on-demand.

Office Depot is the first business solutions retailer available on the DoorDash marketplace, helping to address the growing need for home office supplies and equipment. Especially in recent years, the new normal for the workplace has shifted, with some companies moving to a fully remote or hybrid model and others remaining in the office full time. Whether at home or the office, what has not changed is the need for a productive workspace, complete with the office essentials and tools to power your productivity. Through DoorDash’s association with Office Depot, consumers can now order all the supplies they need, whenever and wherever they need them, to create a workspace that suits their working needs.

“As we continue to expand into new categories to meet consumers’ need for convenience, we are thrilled to add Office Depot as our premier office and business and learning solutions retailer on the DoorDash platform,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “Whether working from home, the office, or a hybrid of the two, customers can have peace of mind knowing that the office supplies and essentials they need are available for on-demand delivery at the tap of a button.”

“At Office Depot, we’re committed to providing small business owners, home office professionals, students and teachers with the solutions they need to help them accomplish their goals while working and learning from anywhere,” said Jamie Columbus, Vice President of eCommerce for Office Depot. “We’re proud to partner with DoorDash to offer our customers another fast and convenient way to get what they need, when and where they need it.”

In celebration of this new business relationship, consumers can get 50% off their order (up to $25) with code OFFICE50, now through March 20, 2022. Office Depot products will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from thousands of grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders from Office Depot.